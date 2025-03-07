10 anime characters like Rengoku from Demon Slayer

One of the popular characters from the Demon Slayer universe is Kyojuro Rengoku. Fans search anime characters like Rengoku from other anime they watch upon being impressed by his power and personality. Featured on the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, Rengoku left a lasting impression on the viewers.

Qualities like selflessness, strength, willpower, mentorship, and respect are key aspects of his personality. Anime characters like Rengoku have also emerged from other anime/manga series, reflecting either all or a few similarities to his traits.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion solely.

Ace, All Might, and 8 other anime characters like Rengoku from Demon Slayer

1) Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

Portgas D. Ace is one of the anime characters like Rengoku (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the significant characters from One Piece is Portgas D Ace. Using the power of his Devil Fruit, the Mera Mera no Mi (Flame-Flame Fruit), Ace controls and attacks with fire, just like Rengoku from Demon Slayer. Rengoku, being the Flame Hashira, has his attacks based on manipulating fire.

Moreover, their similarities also contrast in their personalities. Ace has been characterized with selflessness and willpower, as shown at the end of the Marinefold arc. Similarly, Rengoku also shows his conviction during the climax of the Mugen Train arc during his fight with Akaza.

Both of these characters also possess immense strength, as Rengoku fought toe-to-toe with Akaza during the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc. Ace portrayed the same during the One Piece: Marinefold arc.

2) All Might (My Hero Academia)

All Might from My Hero Academia is another one of the anime characters like Rengoku (Image via Studio Bones)

All Might, the most iconic character from the anime/manga series My Hero Academia, is another one of the anime characters like Rengoku. Both Rengoku and All Might hold the role of mentorship in their respective anime. Rengoku is seen as a mentor to Tanjiro, while All Might is a mentor to Izuku Midoriya.

All Might is similar to Renguko in terms of strength as well. Fans saw Rengoku putting his all into fighting Akaza to save others, while All Might dedicates his life to fighting crimes and protecting others.

In their respective anime, both of them are shown as symbols to society. All Might from My Hero Academia stands for righteousness and triumph, while Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, stands as a pillar of hope and justice for others.

3) Mighty Guy (Naruto)

Mighty Guy opening the eighth inner gate, as seen from Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Mighty Guy from the anime/manga series Naruto is one of the less popular characters in terms of power. However, where he lacks Ninjutsu, he mastered Taijutsu, a martial arts technique. Just like Rengoku from Demon Slayer, Guy holds immense resolve and determination.

During the final battle from Naruto, Guy opened up the eight inner gates to gain power and put his life on the line against Madara. A similar thing can be seen with Rengoku, where he selflessly puts the safety of others before his own life during the Mugen Train arc, fighting against Akaza.

Mighty Guy is one of the anime characters like Rengoku because they both seem to have their fair share of momentary alikeness. Both of them are also excellent mentors. Guy taught Rock Lee how to use Taijutsu, while Rengoku taught Tanjiro how to use Total Concentration Breathing.

4) Muhammad Avdol (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure)

Muhammad Avdol from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is another one of the anime characters like Rengoku (Image via David Production)

Muhammad Avdol was featured in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders as a friend to Joseph Joestar, the main protagonist from Part 2. Avdol uses the Stand called Magician's Red, which is based on fire. Similarly to Avdol, Rengoku also manipulates fire during battles, making them thematically alike.

Moreover, Rengoku and Avdol share similar personalities in the likes of loyalty and honor. In episode 10/part 3 of the anime, Avdol sacrificed his life to protect Polnareff from the wrath of Vanilla Ice. Almost identically, Rengoku also put his life on the line and died to protect others against Akaza during the Mugen train arc.

5) Erwin Smith (Attack on Titan)

Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan is one of the anime characters like Rengoku (Image via Mappa)

Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan is the 13th commander of the Survey Corps. Erwin and Rengoku both have shown tremendous leadership skills along with an unshakable resolve. Both of them are also shown as level-minded in the face of battle.

Rengoku fought against Akaza with everything he had, even though he knew he was outmatched at one point, just to protect the innocent people around him. Similarly, Erwin led his soldiers on a suicide mission against the Beast Titan, the only way Levi could get an opening to strike.

Both of them sacrificed themselves for a cause they believed in. While Rengoku's sacrifice spurs determination in Tanjiro, Erwin's sacrifice against the Beast Titan ensures humanity's survival.

6) Kento Nanami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kento Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen, another one of the anime characters like Rengoku from Demon Slayer (Image via Mappa)

Kento Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen and Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer are two characters who are similar in many ways. Both of them are exceptional teachers who contributed to the storyline for the protagonists, respectively. While Rengoku uses his Flame Breathing, Nanami uses his Ratio Techniques, both being one of the strongest attacks in their respective anime.

Both of them resembled similar traits in their compassion towards others. While having a stern exterior, Nanami cared deeply for his allies, as seen during the Shibuya Incident arc when he came to their aid. On the other hand, Rengoku, whilst having a strict moral code, always behaved with warmth towards his allies, as seen several times in the Demon Slayer anime.

7) Alex Louis Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Alex Louis Armstrong from Fullmetal Alchemist is another one of the anime characters like Rengoku (Image via Studio Bones)

Alex Louis Armstrong from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a character who matches Rengoku in the enthusiasm department. Both characters are seen as full of energy during their appearances in their respective anime. While Rengoku speaks confidently and exudes positivity, Alex has a more dramatic way of talking, yet with the same level of energy.

Both of them are similar as a brother figure as well. Rengoku has been shown to care for his younger brother Senjuro throughout the Mugen Train arc. Alex was also shown being a supportive brother to Oliver and treating Edward and Alphone like family.

8) Rin Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

Rin Okumura, a fellow fire attack user, is one of the anime characters like Rengoku (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Rin Okumura, the main protagonist from the anime Blue Exorcist, is another one of the anime characters like Rengoku who matches him in a lot of ways. Both Rin and Rengoku have their powers based on the usage of fire.

Rengoku, being the Flame Hashira, uses his attacks by manipulating fire. Rin, being the son of satan, wields blue flames, which he learns to control as an exorcist and use offensively.

Both of them have a never-give-up attitude. While Rengoku can be seen refusing to give up against Akaza during the Mugen Train arc, Rin fights through his struggles to show his control of his demonic powers.

Despite having a complicated relationship with his younger brother, Yukio, Rin is always protective of him and cares for him deeply. Rengoku shows the same amount of affection towards his brother Senjuro.

9) Benimaru (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Benimaru is one of the anime characters like Rengoku from Demon Slayer (Image via Studio Eight Bit)

Benimaru and Rengoku are both among the strongest fighters in their respective worlds, capable of taking down enemies with their fire-based attacks. Benimaru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a Samurai Ogre capable of using the power of Black Flames. His powers are similar to that of Rengoku's, as Rengoku also uses the power of fire-based attacks offensively.

Both live by the ideology of justice, honor, and protecting the innocent, and do not back down no matter how dire the situation gets. Rengoku was seen fighting with the Upper Moon 3 demon Akaza, refusing to back down even after all he was overwhelmed. Benimaru also stands alongside the Jura Tempest Federation Army, fending against strong enemies and ensuring his people remain safe.

10) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Bleach)

Genryusai Yamamoto is another one of the anime characters like Rengoku (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Genryusai Yamamoto from Bleach was the captain of the 1st division in Gotei 13 and also the captain of the entire Gotei 13. Yamamoto is one of the anime characters like Rengoku in respect to both their powers and roles in their respective anime.

Yamamoto's attacks are based on fire, including his Bankai, which is similar to Rengoku's. Both of them have been shown to display immense swordsmanship and strength during their fights.

Yamamoto was a captain who led by strong discipline and experience, while Rengoku, being a Hashira, led by example as one of the strongest individuals in the Demon Slayer universe.

Both of them sacrificed themselves for the safety of others: Yamamoto during the Thousand Years of Blood War arc, while Rengoku did so during the Mugen Train arc. Holding a high regard for others' safety and honor, they are similar in characteristics.

Kyojuro Rengoku became a fan-favourite during the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc. Anime characters like Rengoku are often seen in other animes, grabbing the attention of fans and keeping them engaged. His sacrifice, being one of the most emotional scenes from the anime, created a fan base for him.

With the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc around the corner this year, a throwback to Rengoku and looking for characters like him from other anime serves as a refresher.

