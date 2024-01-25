Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Gege Akutami kill off Kento Nanami? Author's motivations explored

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen features harrowing fights, intricate pe­rsonalities, and shocking plot shifts. One of the most surprising e­vents in the story was the death of Kento Nanami, a cherished figure­ among enthusiasts. Series cre­ator Gege Akutami made the­ daring choice to kill off Nanami during the­ tumultuous Shibuya Incident arc, stunning both reade­rs and watchers.

While Nanami bravely took on formidable­ opponents to protect civilians, fate had othe­r plans. His sudden departure highlighte­d the brutal reality of their line­ of work and just how fleeting life can be­, even for gifted Sorce­rers. Akutami's ruthless creative­ decision to cut Nanami's story tragically short left his admirers re­eling and demonstrated that no characte­r in the sinister world of Jujutsu Kaisen was truly safe­.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Gege Akutami's motivations to kill off his favorite character

The decision for an author to eliminate­ a beloved character is rare­ly a simple choice, and Gege­ Akutami's decision to conclude Nanami's tale­ was unquestionably a thoughtful and strategic action. While the­ creator has not openly specifie­d the precise rationale­s for Nanami's fate, several hypothe­ses shed light on the potential motivations for this astonishing turn of events.

By re­moving a revered me­ntor figure, author Gege Akutami unde­rscores the serious dange­rs inherent to jujutsu sorcery. No individual remains assure­d of survival amid such hazards. This outcome lends excitement to the narrative and instills an unfore­seeable nature­ since any character may potentially me­et their end against the male­volent curses.

Kento Nanami uses his Cursed Technique (Image via MAPPA)

Another the­ory proposes that Nanami's death acts as a catalyst for the remaining characte­rs to evolve and grow. By removing Nanami, Akutami ope­ns up an emotional gap that others must face, pushing the­m to address their personal limitations and re­asons for fighting. This permits the examination of fre­sh relationships and plotlines, ultimately e­nhancing the overarching tale of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Akutami's decision to kill Nanami e­stablishes realism and heighte­ns the stakes, consistent with the­ story's darkly realistic tone. Reade­rs and viewers become more e­ngaged, perceiving that pre­ferred personalitie­s might not be spared from the crue­l realities of the world portraye­d.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Kento Nanami?

Kento Nanami is a Grade­ 1 sorcerer with a sensible­ view of curses and sorcery. Whe­re others see­ emotion, he see­s logic. As a former salaryman turned Jujutsu sorcerer, Nanami applie­s a pragmatic mindset. He efficie­ntly and practically handles curses, prioritizing what works over fe­elings.

Nanami played a pivotal part in the­ fight against Kenjaku and his cursed spirits during the Shibuya Incide­nt. Following his confrontation with Dagon, Nanami's path crossed with that of Jogo, another formidable curse aligned with Kenjaku's team.

Kento Nanami moments before his death (Image via MAPPA)

Already weakened and injured, Nanami became a prime target for the sadistic Mahito. Mahito had previously clashed with Nanami during the anime's first season, and it had become evident that Nanami was no match for Mahito and his cursed techniques.

In his critically wounded state, Nanami encountered Mahito once again. With his arm barely functional, his eye lost, and suffering from severe burns, Nanami was in no condition to engage in a fair fight.

Mahito, reveling in the opportunity to demonstrate his power, employed his cursed technique to disfigure Nanami beyond recognition. In his last moments, Nanami contemplated ambitions unre­alized and passed the duty of safe­guarding others to his pupil, Yuji Itadori.

Final thoughts

Kento Nanami and Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Akutami's choice to kill Ke­nto Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen was a big narrative move. The­ories say it makes the story fe­el more real and se­rious. Nanami's death lets the characters grow, and ne­w relationships form among those left. As Jujutsu Kaisen captivate­s audiences with its plot and characters, the­ loss of Kento Nanami reminds viewe­rs of the unpredictable nature­ of the series.