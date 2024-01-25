Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Gege Akutami kill off Kento Nanami? Author's motivations explored

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen features harrowing fights, intricate personalities, and shocking plot shifts. One of the most surprising events in the story was the death of Kento Nanami, a cherished figure among enthusiasts. Series creator Gege Akutami made the daring choice to kill off Nanami during the tumultuous Shibuya Incident arc, stunning both readers and watchers.
While Nanami bravely took on formidable opponents to protect civilians, fate had other plans. His sudden departure highlighted the brutal reality of their line of work and just how fleeting life can be, even for gifted Sorcerers. Akutami's ruthless creative decision to cut Nanami's story tragically short left his admirers reeling and demonstrated that no character in the sinister world of Jujutsu Kaisen was truly safe.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Gege Akutami's motivations to kill off his favorite character
The decision for an author to eliminate a beloved character is rarely a simple choice, and Gege Akutami's decision to conclude Nanami's tale was unquestionably a thoughtful and strategic action. While the creator has not openly specified the precise rationales for Nanami's fate, several hypotheses shed light on the potential motivations for this astonishing turn of events.
By removing a revered mentor figure, author Gege Akutami underscores the serious dangers inherent to jujutsu sorcery. No individual remains assured of survival amid such hazards. This outcome lends excitement to the narrative and instills an unforeseeable nature since any character may potentially meet their end against the malevolent curses.
Another theory proposes that Nanami's death acts as a catalyst for the remaining characters to evolve and grow. By removing Nanami, Akutami opens up an emotional gap that others must face, pushing them to address their personal limitations and reasons for fighting. This permits the examination of fresh relationships and plotlines, ultimately enhancing the overarching tale of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Akutami's decision to kill Nanami establishes realism and heightens the stakes, consistent with the story's darkly realistic tone. Readers and viewers become more engaged, perceiving that preferred personalities might not be spared from the cruel realities of the world portrayed.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Kento Nanami?
Kento Nanami is a Grade 1 sorcerer with a sensible view of curses and sorcery. Where others see emotion, he sees logic. As a former salaryman turned Jujutsu sorcerer, Nanami applies a pragmatic mindset. He efficiently and practically handles curses, prioritizing what works over feelings.
Nanami played a pivotal part in the fight against Kenjaku and his cursed spirits during the Shibuya Incident. Following his confrontation with Dagon, Nanami's path crossed with that of Jogo, another formidable curse aligned with Kenjaku's team.
Already weakened and injured, Nanami became a prime target for the sadistic Mahito. Mahito had previously clashed with Nanami during the anime's first season, and it had become evident that Nanami was no match for Mahito and his cursed techniques.
In his critically wounded state, Nanami encountered Mahito once again. With his arm barely functional, his eye lost, and suffering from severe burns, Nanami was in no condition to engage in a fair fight.
Mahito, reveling in the opportunity to demonstrate his power, employed his cursed technique to disfigure Nanami beyond recognition. In his last moments, Nanami contemplated ambitions unrealized and passed the duty of safeguarding others to his pupil, Yuji Itadori.
Final thoughts
Akutami's choice to kill Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen was a big narrative move. Theories say it makes the story feel more real and serious. Nanami's death lets the characters grow, and new relationships form among those left. As Jujutsu Kaisen captivates audiences with its plot and characters, the loss of Kento Nanami reminds viewers of the unpredictable nature of the series.