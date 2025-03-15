One of the most popular characters from Tokyo Ghoul is Ken Kaneki. Fans often look for anime characters like Ken Kaneki from other anime they may watch upon being impressed by his personality. Ken Kaneki, the main protagonist of the anime Tokyo Ghoul, exhibits a lot of characteristics and personality traits similar to other anime characters.

He has a very conflicting personality; being turned against his likeness, he has shown to struggle with himself throughout the anime. Despite that, he showed signs of kindness and immense strength, which added to his personality. Without further ado, here are some other anime characters like Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Issei Hyoudou, Obito Uchiha, and 8 other anime characters like Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul

1) Issei Hyoudou (High School DxD)

Issei Hyoudou is one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via TNK)

Issei Hyoudou from High School DxD and Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul have the most similar beginnings of their story to any other character on the list. Rize Kamishiro, a girl Kaneki liked, invited him on a date, only to kill him later. Similarly, Raynare, a fallen angel disguised as Yuma Amano, approached Issei, who only intended to kill him.

Both are exceptionally strong protagonist from their series as well. While Kankei embodies the rare "One-Eyed Ghoul" persona, Issei has the power of the Red Dragon Ddraig within him, claiming the title of the Red Dragon Emperor.

2) Shinichi Izumi (Parasyte-The Maxim)

Shinichi is one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Madhouse)

Shinichi Izumi and Ken Kaneki have much in common regarding their personality and powers. The protagonist of the series Parasyte- The Maxim, Shinichi, was a normal high school student until he met Migi, a foreign alien residing in his body, changing his life forever. Ken had a similar experience when ghoul organs were transplanted into his body, changing it forever.

Upon receiving these alterations to their body, both Shinichi and Kaneki became exceptional fighters with enhanced strength and senses. Ironically, both of them hunted the same thing that they had become. While Shinichi sets out to eradicate other parasites, Ken, as seen in Tokyo Ghoul:re hunted other ghouls working for the CCG.

3) Obito Uchiha (Naruto Shippuden)

Obito from Naruto Shippuden is one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Pierrot)

From a tragic past to becoming one of the most overpowered characters in their respective series, Obito from Naruto Shippuden is very similar to Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul. Once an optimistic and enthusiastic boy, Obito lost his sense of reason upon seeing Rin's death at the hands of Kakashi and gradually turned to darkness.

Similarly, Ken Kaneki, who was already conflicted between his human and ghoul side, was tortured and pushed to the edge by Jason. It made him a cold and ruthless person. Both of them have scars from their past that impacted their entire life.

4) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan is one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Mappa)

Upon seeing his mother get brutally killed by a Titan, Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan became consumed with rage. The previous innocent and passionate boy was transformed into someone cold and vengeful. Like Eren, Kaneki lost being the kind-hearted boy he used to be after being attacked by Rize and the entire ghoul transformation.

Both, upon their tragic transformations, similarly pick up and implement the idea that the strong beats the weak. Eren and Kaneki take ruthless measures to fight to survive. Once a hero who was fighting for humanity, Eren started waging wars. Similarly, initially wanting to live in peace alongside humans, Kaneki now deems it impossible without bloodshed.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo from Bleach is another one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki from the series Bleach has a lot of similarities with Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul. Both were forced into a world against their will and had to adapt to survive. Ichigo was stabbed by Rukia's blade, transferring Shinigami powers and bringing him into the world of Hollows, Soul Reapers, and spiritual battles.

Similarly, upon being attacked by Rize, Kaneki was transplanted with her organs, making him a half-ghoul against his will. Both of them also share a deep, dark side inside that eventually comes out. While Ichigo fights with the white hollowed version of himself, Kaneki's hair turns white, revealing his ruthless ghoul personality.

6) Guts (Berserk)

Guts from Berserk is one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Liden Films)

Both Guts from Berserk and Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul have shown early transformations in their series enveloped with tragedy. Guts was abused by Gambino, his adoptive father, and was sold off into horrific situations. Meanwhile, Kaneki starts as a kind-hearted college student who is suddenly transformed into a ghoul against his will.

Despite not wanting to, both of them reluctantly turned into monsters. Kaneki, whilst fighting his split personality with his ghoul side, loses control and becomes dangerous and aggressive. Guts turn into a ruthless due to the Eclipse event while wielding the Berserker armor that threatens to devour his humanity.

7) Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Sung Jinwoo is one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via A-1 Pictures)

From the dungeons in Korea to the streets of Tokyo, Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling and Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul started as weak nobodies but became the most overpowered characters in their respective anime. In the same way, Kaneki was brought back from dying as a ghoul, Jinwoo was almost killed and became a hunter in the system.

Neither wanted to be what they were but were forced to become against their will. While Kaneki inherited Rize's kagune, he later embodied the "One-Eyed Ghoul" persona and became a ghoul leader. Similarly, Jinwoo started by leveling up as a part of the system but later became a Shadow Monarch, one of the most powerful entities.

8) Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Nezuko from Demon Slayer is one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko is yet another one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki. From being transformed against their will to struggling with their nature, Nezuko from Demon Slayer and Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul have much in common. Despite being a demon, Nezuko struggles against her demon nature to devour humans. Similarly, Ken did the same throughout the series upon becoming a ghoul.

Both become unique among their kind. Nezuko becomes a demon who can survive without consuming human blood and instead regains power through sleep. Meanwhile, Kaneki, as a half-ghoul, possesses abilities superior to other normal humans or ghouls.

9) Itadori Yuji (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Itadori Yuji is yet another one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Mappa)

Itadori Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen and Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul are both anime characters forced into half-transformations. Itadori becomes the vessel for Sukuna after consuming the cursed finger. Kaneki became a half-ghoul upon being transplanted with Rize's ghoul organs.

Itadori constantly fights with Sukuna from within over the control of his body, who threatens to cause havoc upon the takeover. Meanwhile, Ken is constantly burdened by the presence of Rize in his mind, especially after Jason tortures him in the final episode of the first season.

10) Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Shinji Ikari is another one of the anime characters like Ken Kaneki (Image via Gainax)

Shinji from Neon Genesis Evangelion was forced by his father to pilot the EVA Unit-01 to fight the Angels, although he had no desire to do so. Similarly, Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul was unwillingly turned into a half-ghoul. Both have traumatic experiences in common as well.

While Shinji suffers from abandonment issues due to his father's neglect, Kaneki faces immense psychological trauma, firstly from becoming a ghoul and secondly from the torture Jason did to him. While Shinji struggles with self-hatred and questioning his worth, Kaneki develops a fractured identity and self-doubt.

In conclusion

Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul is one of the most favorite protagonists in anime. He possesses characteristics widely seen among other anime characters from their universes.

While the success of the anime adaptation is debated among many fans and viewers, the character of Ken Kaneki is interesting. Anime characters like Ken Kaneki are not the only ones listed here, as many more can be seen due to the versatile nature of his character.

