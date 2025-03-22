10 anime characters like Obanai from Demon Slayer

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, is one of the more interesting characters from the Demon Slayer universe. Featured during the beginning of the Hashira Training arc, Obanai managed to grab fans' attention with his unorthodox looks and personality, while displaying excellent swordsmanship.

Obanai has been portrayed as a very reserved and disciplined character. He also has a strong sense of justice and often seems to struggle to convey his emotions. Listed are some anime characters who share the same or a few of Obanai's personality traits.

Zoro, Levi, and 8 other anime characters like Obanai from Demon Slayer

1) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto: Shippuden)

Sasuke is one of the anime characters like Obanai from Demon Slayer (Image via Pierrot)

Knowing for having a reserved appearance, both Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto and Obanai Iguro from Demon Slayer have a mysterious presence in their respective anime. As tragedy struck both in their childhood, they changed their lifestyles completely, becoming more cold and unexpressive.

They also keep themselves distant from others, maintaining a cold personality. After learning about the Uchiha clan incident, Sasuke focused on revenge and kept everyone apart from others, especially Naruto and Sakura. Likewise, Iguro distances himself from most Corps members but comes to their aid whenever necessary.

2) Sesshomaru (Inuyasha)

Sesshomaru is a character similar to Iguro from Demon Slayer (Image via Sunrise)

Possessing a cold and emotionally reserved personality, Sesshomaru from Inuyasha matches Obanai Iguro perfectly. Sesshomaru doesn't like to interact with others, but whenever he does, he looks down on them. His interactions are very brief and dismissive, even with his brother Inuyasha.

Likewise, Iguro also likes to keep his interactions at a minimum. He is also seen to talk very rudely to others, often shouting at them. He is very strict, always talking in a judgemental, especially during his interaction with Tanjiro.

3) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Zoro from One Piece is identical to Obanai in a lot of ways (Image via TOEI)

Being disciplined, devoted, and knowing their way around a sword makes Roronoa Zoro from One Piece much more similar to Obanai Iguro. The Demon Slayer Hashira fully commits to the Corps, prioritizing duties over personal happiness. Similarly, whenever Luffy or the Straw Hat Pirates need him, Zoro is always there, aiding them.

They can also be compared based on the uniqueness of swordsmanship they display. Zoro's unorthodox and unique Three-Sword Style is an unpredictable technique to most, setting him apart from other swordsmen. Likewise, Obanai uses Serpent Breathing, which allows him snake-like twisted movements that are very hard to predict in battle.

4) Byakuya Kuchiki (Bleach)

Byakuya Kuchiki from Bleach is yet another character similar to Iguro (Image via Pierrot)

Both being very strict and loyal towards their duties, Byakuya Kuchiki from Bleach and Obanai Iguro from Demon Slayer hold critical positions in their respective anime. Byakuya is the captain of the 6th division of the Gotei 13 and head of the Kuchiki Clan, likewise, Obanai is a Hashira, one of the pillars of society responsible for defending against demons.

They both show a stern appearance and follow strict regimes for themselves and others under them. Byakuya holds the laws of the Soul Society above everything else, even if it means putting away their personal feelings. Likewise, Iguro is a stickler for rules and formality, as seen in his behavior with Tanjiro for talking informally with Kagaya Ubuyashiki.

5) Hiei (YuYu Hakusho: Ghost Files)

Hiei from YuYu Hakusho is a character very similar to Obanai from Demon Slayer (Image via Pierrot)

A traumatic past led Hiei from YuYu Hakusho and Obanai from Demon Slayer to distance themselves from others and maintain a silent personality. Hiei was abandoned as a baby because he was born a fire demon born to an ice maiden. He had to grow up an outcast, constantly fighting for his survival. Obanai also had a similar experience: He was born into a clan that worshiped a demon and was kept in a cage.

These experiences made them very cold and silent towards others. Hiei barely speaks to anyone until and unless necessary, coming off as cold and indifferent. Likewise, Iguro maintains a serious attitude and rarely shows emotions except towards Mitsuri. He is very judgmental of others' actions.

6) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi is a character very similar to Iguro from Demon Slayer (Image via MAPPA)

Having a strong sense of duty and a very low tolerance for weakness and foolishness makes Levi from Attack on Titan so similar to Obanai Iguro. Both hold ranked positions in their respective anime, showing a strict and disciplined demeanor. As a member of the Survey Corps, Levi is very dedicated and willing to sacrifice for his duty.

Likewise, Iguro has dedicated his entire life to the Demon Slayer Corps, putting duty above everything. Levi values discipline above all, as seen when he scolds Eren for acting recklessly. Similarly, Iguro looks down on those he deems weak and doesn't meet his high standards, especially Tanjiro early on in the series.

7) Kurapika (Hunter X Hunter)

Kurapika from Hunter X Hunter can also be considered similar to Iguro from Demon Slayer (Image via Madhouse)

Kurapika from Hunter X Hunter is a very blunt and cold character. He also likes looking down on others who lack resolve, similar to Obanai who has little tolerance for weak demon slayers. They have also commonly been seen to keep themselves at a distance from others, though Kurapika eventually opens up to Gon and the others.

They also push themselves to the extreme to achieve their goals. Kurapika went as far as to use his Emperor Time excessively to retrieve the Scarlet Eyes, reducing his life span substantially. Similarly, Iguro sacrificed himself while fighting Muzan to help defeat him.

8) Jin (Samurai Champloo)

Jin from Samurai Champloo is in many ways similar to Iguro (Image via Manglobe)

Having a calm, reserved, and stoic personality, Jin from Samurai Champloo and Obanai from Demon Slayer can be identical. Jin maintains a calm attitude even in combat, not allowing his emotions to act up. Similarly, Obanai had a very strict and collected demeanor in combat, focusing on his enemies.

As a samurai, Jin strictly follows the Bushido Code, maintaining his honor above all, even if he is put at a disadvantage by it. Likewise, Iguro as a Hashira holds a set of rules and ideals honoring the Demon Slayer Corps and strives to abide by them.

9) Zeref Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Zeref from Fairy Tail and Iguro have a lot of likeness in common (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Self-hatred and considering oneself unworthy are character traits that bring out the likeness between Zerf from Fairy Tail and Obanai Iguro from Demon Slayer. Being cursed with the Ankhseram Black Magic, Zeref kills everyone he cares about. This, makes him consider himself a monster and unworthy of love.

Likewise, Iguro feels unclean because of his history of being born in a clan that worships demons and deprives himself of happiness feeling unworthy. Upon losing his younger brother Natsu, who was later reincarnated, Zeref 's grief led him to learn black magic, resulting in him being cursed. Being born in the demon-worshiping clan, Iguro sees himself as unclean and unworthy, distancing himself from others.

10) Koutarou Amon (Tokyo Ghoul)

Amon from Tokyo Ghoul resembles Iguro from Demon Slayer greatly (Image via Pierrot)

Both Amon from Tokyo Ghoul and Obanai have faced some deep childhood trauma that influenced their characters in many ways. Amon was raised in an abusive orphanage, run by Donato Porpora, a ghoul pretending to be a priest. The trauma from the abuse built a black-and-white view of morality in Amon; humans are good, and ghouls are bad.

Similarly, Iguro was born into a clan that worshipped a snake demon and used children as sacrifices. He was also thoroughly abused in his childhood, beaten, and thrown into a cage. He barely managed to escape them whilst harboring deep hate and resentment towards demons. This played an active role in Iguro's life as he kept himself distant from others because of this.

In conclusion

Obanai Iguro from Demon Slayer has a very tragic past that affected most of his teenage and adulthood. Despite maintaining a stoic appearance, Iguro has a deep responsible nature towards his comrades and allies. He also struggled to express himself properly at times, adding more to the seriousness of his character.

As Iguro alongside other Hashira and demon slayers enter Nakime's domain in the Infinity Castle arc, the full-fledged fight against Muzan is to ensue. Fans of the anime await in anticipation as the final battle begins this year.

