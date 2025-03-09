10 anime characters like Shinobu from Demon Slayer

Fans often look for anime characters like Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer in other anime series they watch. Shinobu is portrayed as having a jolly personality despite having a sad past. Featured first during the Demon Slayer: Mount Natagumo arc, her character has appeared multiple times on screen, revealing more about her every time. At first glance, her bright, friendly, and cheerful demeanor, regardless of the situation, might seem harmless.

Ad

However, her outward behavior is quickly revealed as a facade. She enjoys teasing others, sometimes to the point of becoming sadistic. Deep down, she hates the demons much more than others because of her tragic past. With these personality notes in mind, here are some anime characters like Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects solely the writer's opinion.

Kurapika, Maki, and 8 other anime characters like Shinobu from Demon Slayer

1) Kurapika (Hunter X Hunter)

Ad

Trending

Kurapika from Hunter X Hunter is one of the anime characters like Shinobu (Image via Madhouse)

Kurapika from Hunter X Hunter shares many traits with Shinobu from Demon Slayer. Both choose to appear calm and collected on the exterior while their true emotions are fueled by rage. While Shinobu's ultimate goal is to kill Doma and avenge Kanae's death, Kurapika is motivated to seek revenge on the Phantom Troupe, who slaughtered his Kurta Clan.

Ad

Shinobu and Kurapika also rely on their intelligence in battle. Since both of them recognize they lack strength, they compensate with intelligence and abilities in battle. Shinobu relies on her agility and poisoning abilities, while Kurapika trains his Nen abilities to make sure he can overpower his foes.

2) Yoruichi Shihoin (Bleach)

Yoruichi is another one of the anime characters like Shinobu (Image via Pierrot)

Yoruichi Shihoin from Bleach likes to tease others just as much as Shinobu, as seen in multiple instances with Ichigo and others. They can also be compared in terms of strength, as both are exceptionally fast in combat and rely on agility rather than brute force. The best instances are Yoruichi's fight with Soi Fon from Soul Society: The Rescue arc and Shinobu's against the Spider Demon daughter in the Mount Natagumo arc.

Ad

Their intelligence in battle further highlights their similarities. Shinobu carefully calculates the dosage of her poison and analyzes her enemy's weaknesses. Yoruichi, on the other hand, is an excellent strategist as the leader of the Stealth Force, Onmitsukido. They are both great mentors; while Yoruichi taught Ichigo about battle, Shinobu took Kanao under her wing, helping her develop.

3) Saeko Busujima (High School of the Dead)

Saeko Busujima is one of the anime characters like Shinobu (Image via Madhouse)

High School of the Dead features many characters, including Saeko Busujima, who is similar to Shinobu in many ways. Both Saeko and Shinobu display an overall calm and polite demeanor, even in stressful situations. However, both enjoy combat more than they show. Shinobu teases the demons before killing them with lethal poison. Similarly, Saeko is shown to smirk frequently while cutting zombies.

Ad

Both characters have shown compassion and a sense of protection towards their allies and friends. Shinobu puts her life on the line for the Demon Slayer Corps and her comrades, while Saeko looks after Takashi and her group, acting as a line of defense for them.

4) Maki Zenin (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime characters like Shinobu (Image via Mappa)

Both lack strength in comparison to their peers; Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen and Shinobu from Demon Slayer heavily rely on their strategy, techniques, and intelligence in combat. Being born without any cursed energy, Maki relies on her physical combat techniques and cursed tools, similar to Shinbou, who relies on poison and speed to compensate for her strength.

Ad

Both of them are also very protective of their loved ones and comrades. While Shinobu took in Kanao, protecting her from demons, Maki, on the other hand, despite having a complicated relationship with her twin sister Mai, chooses to protect her, as seen during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc.

5) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan is one of the anime characters like Shinobu. (Image via Mappa)

Based on their personality and behavior, Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan is one of the anime characters like Shinobu. Both Mikasa and Shinobu remain calm and collected under dire situations, but neither is lacking in terms of fighting. They are dedicated to their loved ones; Shinobu is dedicated to the Demon Slayer Corps, while Mikasa always sticks beside Eren.

Ad

Shinobu expressed to Tanjiro during the Rehabilitation Training arc how she loves her sister Kanae and would avenge her death no matter what it took by killing Doma. Similarly, Mikasa is dedicated to protecting Eren and has been shown to go to great lengths for her cause. Both also have a tragic backstory that commonly fueled them towards their goals.

6) Nico Robin (One Piece)

Nico Robin is another one of the anime characters like Shinobu in terms of behavior (Image via Toei Animation)

Nico Robin is one of the most versatile characters in One Piece and a very similar match to Shinobu's personality. Both Shinobu and Robin appear very calm and relaxed in their respective anime. While they have a fun-loving side, they are also deadly in combat. Shinobu uses her Insect Breathing to dominate her enemies, while Robin uses her Devil Fruit, Hana Hana no Mi (Flower-Flower Fruit) powers.

Ad

Shinobu and Robin both experienced tragedy in their past, with Shinobu's family being killed by demons and Robin's island home, Ohara, being destroyed by the global government. They also have a very protective nature towards their comrades. While Shinobu hunts demons to protect others, Robin's loyalty towards the Straw Hat Pirates is often seen throughout the anime.

7) Akeno Himejima (High School DxD)

Akeno Himejima from High School DxD is one of the anime characters like Shinobu (Image via TNK)

Akeno Himejima from High School DxD is very similar to Shinobu from Demon Slayer in terms of demeanor, personality, and tragic backstory. Both Akeno and Shinobu are calm and fun-loving characters, but when pushed to their limits, they display tremendous power and determination.

Ad

Both have a tragic past that is hidden deep behind their smiles. While Shinobu masks her anger and sadness, Akeno hides her trauma due to her complicated past with her father and her struggles with being a partly fallen angel. While Akeno is loyal and fights for Rias and her friends, Shinobu does the same for Kanao and the Demon Slayer Corps.

8) Hinami Fueguchi (Tokyo Ghoul)

Hinami from Tokyo Ghoul is one of the anime characters like Shinobu from Demon Slayer (Image via Pierrot)

Hinami from Tokyo Ghoul may resemble Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer more than fans think. Hinami watched her parents die from the CCG, while Shinobu saw her parents die from a demon in front of her. Despite this, both are very kind and gentle. While Hinami treats everyone she loves as family, Shinobu presents herself as gentle and playful, even when fighting her enemies.

Ad

Although Shinobu hates demons deeply because of her sister's death, she tries to keep calm and peaceful, honoring Kanae's death wish. Similarly, Hinami hates the ghoul investigators upon seeing them kill her parents in front of her, but later on, she despises the moral idea of killing humans. Both have also shown care for their found family: Hinami toward Kaneki and Touka, while Shinobu toward Kanao.

9) Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

Hinata Hyuga from Naruto is one of the anime characters like Shinobu (Image via Pierrot)

Both Hinata from Naruto and Shinobu from Demon Slayer are soft-spoken characters. While Hinata is reserved and shy, Shinobu has a playful way of talking to people. Despite being calm and reserved, both are very skilled fighters who refuse to back down, even when situations get tough, making Hinata one of the anime characters like Shinobu.

Ad

They also have immense determination to reach their goals. Hinata was seen standing up to pain to protect Naruto despite knowing she might not win, while Shinobu sacrificed herself during the Infinity Castle arc for the defeat of Doma. Another similarity is that they both fight for someone they love: Hinata for Naruto, while Shinobu fights to avenge Kanae's death and Kanao's safety.

10) Olivier Mira Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Olivier Mira Armstrong is one of the anime characters like Shinobu (Image via Studio Bones)

Olivier Mira Armstrong from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is just as smart and intelligent as Shinobu from Demon Slayer. She is one of the anime characters like Shinobu due to their similar determination and commanding presence. Both hold a commanding position in their anime; while Olivier is the Briggs Fortress's leader, Shinobu is the Insect Hashira.

Ad

They also share a similar tendency of showing tough love. While Shinobu teases Giyu and the others to test their resolve, Olivier criticizes her subordinates harshly, but only so that they can become strong and survive. Both of them also showed immense determination as Shinobu fought Doma, knowing she might not survive. Meanwhile, Olivier took on the corrupt Central Forces, never showing an ounce of fear.

In conclusion

Anime characters like Shinobu Kocho from Demon Slayer can often be encountered in other anime due to the versatile nature of her character. The concept of hiding true intentions behind a mask is a common theme in anime, providing multiple examples of characters who share her traits.

Ad

As Shinobu enters Nakime's Infinity Castle alongside other Hashira and demon slayers, fans wait eagerly to learn what happens next. With the upcoming Infinity Castle arc right around the corner, more revelations about her character are yet to be seen.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback