How to enter Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle? Muzan's secret layer, explained

The Infinity Castle in Demon Slayer is the secret base and home of the main antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon king who killed Tanjiro's family. This mysterious structure can change its shape and doesn't follow normal rules of space and time, making it very hard for the Demon Slayer Corps to get inside and face Muzan.
The Infinity Castle is an important gathering place for the Twelve Demon Moons, who are Muzan's top followers. Key events like the defeat of lower-rank demons and the meeting of upper-rank demons after Gyutaro and Daki's loss happen here.
Understanding this strange fortress and how to access it is crucial for the heroes to finally confront and defeat Muzan, who is at the center of their battle.
Demon Slayer: Exploring the entrance to the Infinity Castle
The Infinity Castle can only be controlled by Muzan Kibutsuji and his loyal subordinate, the Biwa Demon Nakime. The Demon Slayer Corps can only enter this strong fortress through Nakime's special power to teleport people inside. She has complete authority to use this power within the castle's ever-changing walls.
Nakime's special Blood Demon Art ability lets her change the structure of the Infinity Castle. She can instantly teleport any person or group she wants into the castle's interior.
We saw this when Muzan brought the Lower-Rank demons to the castle. He also used this power to teleport the Upper-Rank demons there to discuss the defeat of Gyutaro and Daki.
Getting into the Infinity Castle won't be simple for the Hashira and the Demon Slayer Corps. They'll need a clever approach to lure Nakime into using her extraordinary powers to teleport them there.
One strategy could involve drawing out Muzan or one of his powerful Upper-Rank demons. This might compel Nakime to intervene, inadvertently allowing the Demon Slayers entry into the castle.
Alternatively, the Demon Slayers may have to find a way to incapacitate or defeat the formidable Nakime, as overcoming her control over the castle's spatial manipulation could open a path for them to enter. However, given Nakime's incredible abilities and unwavering loyalty to Muzan, accomplishing this feat would be an immense challenge, requiring exceptional skill and determination.
Demon Slayer: All you need to know about the Infinity Castle
The Infinity Castle is a truly wondrous and mind-bending structure that breaks the normal rules of space and reality. Here are some of its remarkable features:
1) Endless labyrinth
The castle's interior is a maze-like labyrinth of rooms, hallways, platforms, and stairs that constantly shift and change. Its layout has no clear logic or pattern, making it extremely tricky to navigate for those unfamiliar with its workings.
2) Gravity manipulation
Gravity seems to have no consistent hold within the Infinity Castle, allowing people to walk on walls, ceilings, and even on upside-down surfaces with ease. This adds to the castle's disorienting and confusing nature.
3) Teleportation
Nakime possesses a special Blood Demon Art that lets her teleport any individual or group to different locations inside the castle. She can also summon demons and even Muzan himself to specific areas within the structure.
4) Dedicated spaces
Some of the Twelve Demon Moons, like Kokushibo, have their own dedicated personal spaces within the Infinity Castle. They can retreat to these secluded areas to meditate and find solitude.
5) Muzan's sanctuary
For Muzan Kibutsuji, the Infinity Castle serves as his main base of operations and a sanctuary that the Demon Slayer Corps cannot access. He can freely enter and exit the castle, using it as a secure location to summon and address his subordinates.
Final thoughts
The Infinity Castle has a very complex and difficult design. Its unusual structure and spaces that seem to defy logic, along with Nakime's extraordinary ability to control and change the castle's layout, make it an extremely challenging obstacle for the main characters of Demon Slayer to overcome.
In order to face Muzan Kibutsuji and the remaining of the Upper Moons who are inside this mysterious and puzzling fortress, the Hashira and the Demon Slayer Corps will need to carefully plan their strategy. They must find a way to get past Nakime's defenses and sneak into the castle's constantly shifting hallways and rooms.