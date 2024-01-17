Demon Slayer: Why doesn't the Slayer Corps wear armor? Explored

The Demon Slayer series' setting is such that death is constant. Demon hunters are forced to risk their lives on a daily basis to save their loved ones. One of the most notable characteristics of these demon hunters is their gear, which is one of the most crucial motifs in the show.

Their weapons are called Nichirin blades and it is made from a very specific ore that is exposed to sunlight all year round. This blade is the only thing that can kill a demon aside from sunlight. It is also important to note that demon hunters wear no armor at all.

This begs the question - why doesn’t the Demon Slayer Corps wear armor in the series?

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Demon Slayer: Understanding why demon hunters don't wear armor while fighting against demons

Tanjiro seen on the battlefield without armor (Image via Ufotable)

Armors are great tools for people who are in combat. They offer substantial protection against swords and other weapons that are sharp and can cut through the body. However, this tool has a few drawbacks, and it is important to understand how demons fight to understand the use of the same.

While the Demon Slayer manga didn't explicitly mention why demon hunters don't wear armor, one of the biggest disadvantages of doing so is the limitation of movement. Moreover, they are incredibly heavy and would undoubtedly get in the way when members of the Demon Slayer Corps try to evade quick attacks by demons. Demons are beings that are incredibly fast and powerful. Additionally, the demon hunters developed Breathing Techniques to keep up with demons.

Another thing that is important to understand is that demons don't always use attacks that involve slashing movements. The weaker ones in the Demon Slayer series usually use moves that involve power. The stronger ones, on the other hand, utilize Blood Demon Art, which essentially utilizes elements like poison and ice to enhance their attacks.

Something like armor won’t particularly give demon hunters the desired protection.

For example, the Upper Moon 6 demon utilizes poison in his blood, which he can manipulate. If the hardened blood droplet pierces the flesh, the poison will circulate inside the target's body and will eventually kill the demon hunter. Armors can't cover the entire body and the lack of mobility would once again cost members of the Demon Slayer Corps their lives.

These are some of the reasons why members of the Demon Slayer Corps didn't wear armor. The demon hunters spent their entire lives working on their swordsmanship skills and Breathing Techniques in order to stay alive against these demons.

The fact that demon hunters were able to beat some of the toughest Lower Moon and Upper Moon demons in the series is a clear indication that armor was not required in battle and would have done more harm than good if they had worn it.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.