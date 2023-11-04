How many Hashira died in Demon Slayer? Explained

In the world of Demon Slayer, those who have proven themselves to be the best in the Demon Slayer Corps are given the title of Hashira. These powerful nine include members like Kyojuro Rengoku, Giyu Tomoka, and Shinobu Kocho, who all carry extreme powers and act as allies and guides to the protagonists of the manga.

Of course, given the increasingly rising stakes of Demon Slayer, as it heads toward its final chapter, it is inevitable that some will die. But how many of the Hashira died in total? There are nine implemented at any given time, but several are actually successors of previous Hashira. So how many of the Hashira have actually died?

Note: [This article will contain spoilers for Demon Slayer.]

Hashira deaths in Demon Slayer: The Old and the most recent explored

The current Hashira deaths

Rengoku, peaceful in his final moments. (Image via Ufotable)

One of the most iconic moments in Demon Slayer is Rengoku’s final fight against Akaza of the Upper Moon during the final parts of Mugen Train. While he doesn’t kill Akaza, he severely injures the high-ranking demon, causing him to retreat after being completely disarmed. His unbreakable resolve shows how strong Rengoku was.

In a twist of cruel irony, Shinobu ultimately dies to the same demon that killed her sister, Doma of the Upper Moon. She is ultimately absorbed by the demon as her proteges, Kanao and Inosuke, arrive at the battle.

Doma then discovers that Shinobu had anticipated her death and had been consuming wisteria poison to specifically weaken him if she did fall in battle with him. Thanks to this, he is significantly weakened, and the two demon slayers are victorious over Doma, with Shinobu getting her final revenge.

Muichiro Tokito is among the youngest of the Hashira, which perhaps makes his death all the more tragic. In a sword fight against Kokushibo, the Demon King’s most powerful servant, Muichiro is horribly outclassed. After a brave final stand, the young Hashira dies at the Upper Moon's blade.

Three Hashira, Mitsuri Kanjori, Obanai Iguro, and Gyomei Himajima, all survive to see the end of Demon King Muzan, but their hard battles have inflicted lethal injuries on them, leaving them all dying.

Kanjori dies in Iguro’s arms, the quiet Serpent Hashira expressing his love for her moments away from his own death and hoping to meet her again in another life. The Stone Hashira Gyomei dies shortly after Muzan as well. Still, he gets to move on to the afterlife, knowing he has saved the world from Muzan’s evil reign.

Hashiras of the past: How did they die?

Jigoro comforts his student Zenitsu. (Image via Ufotable)

There are several Hashira who, while not being Hashira in the present, were Hashira prior to Demon Slayer’s beginning. One of them is Zenitsu’s mentor, Jigoro Kuwajima. While he trained both Zenitsu and Kaigaku, the latter betrayed his position and gained power as a demon instead. As a result of this shame, Jigoro committed seppuku and took his own life.

There’s also Kanae Kocho, sister of Shinobu, a sweet and soft-spoken woman who died in battle against Doma of the Upper Moon Demons. Her death, however, is what drives Shinobu to become a Demon Slayer herself, eventually earning her a spot among the Hashira as the Insect Hashira, a complement to Kanae’s position as Flower Hashira.

The other three once-Hashira, that being Sakonji Urokodaki (Tanjiro’s and Giyu’s mentor), Tengen Uzui, and Shinjuro Rengoku (Kyojuro’s father), all end up simply retiring from their positions as Hashira, either giving their roles to younger members or being forced to retire due to injuries.

Conclusion

The sacrifices of the Hashida led to a world free of demons. (Image via Koyouto Gotouge)

So, in total, eight Hashiras died. Two die prior to the story’s beginning, and Rengoku dies at the end of the Mugen Train arc, leaving the other five to die in Demon Slayer’s final arc of the Infinity Castle. Impressively, that’s almost as many Hashira as there are by default, only one short of nine.

Ultimately, fate saw those who gave their lives being reborn in a better time, generations later, to live out a peaceful life free of the demons who once dominated it.

