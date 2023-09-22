All female Hashiras in Demon Slayer ranked youngest to oldest

In the world of Demon Slayer, where the battle between good and evil reaches its pe­ak, Mitsuri Kanroji defeats Upper Moon Four, Hantengu, using her most powerful technique, Love Breathing: Affectionate Whirlwind. This victory turns the tide of the Swordsmith Village Arc and boosts the morale of the Demon Slayer Corps, and such female Hashiras stand as a symbol of hope.

From youngest to olde­st, these formidable fighte­rs specialize in different combat styles and breathing techniques. They play a crucial role as the powerful frontline warriors of the Corps. The female Hashiras in Demon Slayer are all characterized by their unique abilities, motivations, and unwavering dete­rmination. They guard humanity, standing as a final bastion of hope­. This article takes a look at all these female Hashiras, ranked on the basis of their age.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

From youngest to oldest, every female Hashira in Demon Slayer

1. Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao Tsuyuri (Image by Studio Ufotable)

At just 16 years old, Kanao Tsuyuri is the youngest among the female Hashiras. She is known for her adaptability and strength, wielding the Flower Breathing technique with grace. Kanao's journey started as the adopted sister of Shinobu and Kanae Kocho, driven by a desire to protect others from the same fate her family suffered.

As the youngest, Kanao Tsuyuri brings youthful energy and determination to the Hashira ranks. Her commitment to her adoptive sisters, Shinobu and Kanae Kocho, fuels her dedication to the Corps. In the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, Kanao Tsuyuri uses her Flower Breathing: Peony Whirlwind technique to create a tornado of blades that cuts through Muzan's body, severely weakening him and turning the tide of the battle.

2. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho (Image by studio Ufotable)

Next in line is Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, at 18 years old. Her combat style, Insect Breathing, showcases her unique abilities in battle. Shinobu's dedication to the Demon Slayer Corps stems from the tragedy of her parents falling victim to demons. She was not only a fierce warrior but also a protector of her adoptive sister, Kanao Tsuyuri.

While fighting with Doma, Shinobu Kocho's strike pierced Doma's neck, impaling him. She watched him succumb to poison, triumphant. Yet, in a cruel twist, Doma defeated and absorbed her. Shinobu's role as the Insect Hashira makes her a formidable presence on the battlefield.

3. Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji (Image by Studio Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, is 19 years old and a force to be reckoned with. Her Love Breathing technique is as radiant as her personality. Mitsuri's journey is driven by a profound love for her family, including her unnamed mother, father, younger brother, and three younger siblings.

In Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, Mitsuri Kanroji confronts Hantengu's fourth body, Zohakuten, the manifestation of the demon's hatred. Despite being outnumbered, outmatched, injured, and poisoned, Mitsuri awakens her Demon Slayer Mark and continues to fight. She holds Zohakuten off until Tanjiro and the others defeat Hantengu's main body, securing victory for the Demon Slayer Corps. This is proof of how strong she is.

4. Kanae Kocho

Kanae Kocho (Image by Studio Ufotable)

Tragically, Kanae Kocho, the Flower Hashira, met her fate at the age of 17, falling victim to the Upper Rank Two demon, Doma. She was Shinobu Kocho's older sister and Kanao Tsuyuri's adoptive sister. Kanae's mastery of the Flower Breathing technique left a lasting legacy within the Demon Slayer Corps.

Even though she is ultimately killed, she inflicts severe injuries on Doma and saves Shinobu and her legacy as the Flower Hashira lives on. Kanae Kocho, the Flower Hashira, fights against Doma, the Upper Rank Two demon, and holds her own. Her Flower Breathing technique and dedication to the Corps continue to inspire her younger sister, Shinobu, and fellow Hashiras.

Final thoughts

In De­mon Slayer, there are some remarkable female Hashiras who embody strength and serve as the pillars of humanity's defense against demons. Each Hashira possesses a unique combat style and an unwavering commitment to prote­cting humanity.

From Kanao Tsuyuri's youthful determination to Shinobu Kocho's ele­gance, Mitsuri Kanroji's radiance, and the late­ Kanae Kocho's legacy, these Hashiras showcase diverse strengths that make the Demon Slaye­r Corps a formidable force against evil.

Their stories of love, loss, and unwavering de­dication continue to captivate fans as they progre­ss through the series. This anime was not just blessed by the strong Hashiras but also Ufotable's amazing animations, which make the stories more immersive.

