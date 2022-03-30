5 Demon Slayer Corps members who can defeat a Hashira 

Throughout Demon Slayer, many characters grew exponentially after their constant clashes against powerful demons. These characters were so strong that one might make a compelling argument in favor of them being on the same level as a Pillar.

Shinobu is often considered one of the weakest Hashiras in the series, and therefore, some of these characters have been compared to her in order to see whether they can be considered as strong as a Pillar.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series.

Members of the Demon Slayer Corps that are on Hashira level

Hashiras are a cut above the rest in terms of their ability to fight. But some characters in Demon Slayer have grown so much that they could potentially be a Hashira or defeat one towards the end of the series.

1) Tanjiro

By the end of the manga series, Tanjiro not only activated his Demon Slayer Mark on numerous occasions, he also activated the See Through World, something that few could achieve.

He was also a user of Breath of the Sun. While he might not have perfected it, he certainly has the basics down and was able to skillfully use the final form against Muzan.

While the likes of Gyomei and Sanemi are far stronger than Tanjiro, he could defeat Shinobu if they fought against each other.

2) Inosuke

Inosuke from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Inosuke Hashibira might not have been the strongest character in the series, but one could make an argument in favor of Inosuke being on par with a lower Pillar level.

During the Hashira training arc, Inosuke performed exceptionally well. Even Tanjiro needed a few days to pass some parts of the training, while Inosuke seemed to breeze through. His performance against Doma definitely puts him on Hashira's level. However, his battle against Shinobu could go either way.

3) Zenitsu

rampu 🥭 @fluffylamp Zenitsu managed to create a whole new style of thunder breathing which required him to practice dedicately and loyally, to the point that all of his feelings in regards to jii-chan and his friends were embodied in that said style. The Flaming Thunder God. Zenitsu managed to create a whole new style of thunder breathing which required him to practice dedicately and loyally, to the point that all of his feelings in regards to jii-chan and his friends were embodied in that said style. The Flaming Thunder God. https://t.co/qKXAHginK6

Zenitsu grew exponentially towards the end of the manga series. Zenitsu was strong enough to solo and thoroughly overwhelm an Upper Moon demon. While Kaigaku wasn’t accustomed to his newfound powers, it is an impressive feat that many wouldn’t have been able to achieve.

He also played an important role during the fight against Muzan and his speed was high enough to dodge a good amount of Muzan’s attacks.

Zenitsu is clearly on the same level as Hashira. If we compare him to Shinobu, his speed is far better, while she lacks quite a lot in raw power. There is a good chance that he could beat Shinobu if the two decide to fight.

4) Kanao

Kanao Tsuyuri (image via Ufotable)

Kanao is certainly on the same level as Hashira towards the end of Demon Slayer. Even Doma, who absorbed Shinobu, admitted that Kanao might be more skilled than the Hashira he had eaten.

Kanao could engage with Doma close-range without breathing since Doma used his Blood Demon Art to poison the air. Not only that, but she also has more than enough strength to behead a demon, which was shown during the fight against Doma.

While Inosuke gave a bit of a nudge, the fact remains that she could behead one of the strongest Upper Moon demons. This, along with her performance in the Hashira training, suggests that she was stronger than Shinobu towards the end of the manga.

5) Yoriichi

While the Demon Slayer Corps and Hashira ranks existed before Yoriichi invented Breathing Styles, it wasn’t mentioned that he was a Pillar. He was also exiled from the organization after failing to kill Muzan.

That being said, there is no doubt that he is the strongest character in the series. Case in point: he was the only one who could single-handedly take on Muzan and drive him to a corner.

Yoriichi would be able to defeat every single Hashira on this list without breaking a sweat. Such was his reputation and skill in swordsmanship.

Edited by Saman