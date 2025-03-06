10 anime characters like Mitsuri from Demon Slayer

One of the most iconic characters from the Demon Slayer universe is Mitsuri Kanroji. She leaves such an impression on fans that many seek out anime characters like Mitsuri from other anime they may watch, despite being heavily featured only during the Swordsmith Village arc from the anime.

Several other anime characters like Mitsuri can be found in different anime. Some match her love and passion, while others her strength and determination. Some even match her attitude and view of life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion.

Hinata, Boa Hancock, and 8 other anime characters like Mitsuri from Demon Slayer

1) Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

Hinata Hyuga from Naruto is very similar to Mitsuri from Demon Slayer (Image via Pierrot)

Hinata from the anime series Naruto has plenty in common with Mitsuri from Demon Slayer. Both, while sharing the same degree of love and passion, are also skillful fighters with unmatched determination. Hinata has been seen to go to extreme lengths for Naruto during the Naruto: Pain arc, just as Mitsuri pushes herself for her comrades during the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc.

Both Hinata and Mitsuri are compassionate and caring people. Their earnest attitudes toward aiding their friends and comrades are similar. Hinata shows compassion toward her comrades during the Ninja War, while Mitsuri does the same during her fight in the Swordsmith village against the Upper-Rank demons Hantengu and Gyokko.

2) Boa Hancock (One Piece)

Boa Hancock is one of the anime characters like Mitsuri from Demon Slayer (Image via Toei Animation)

Boa Hancock from One Piece is similar to Mitsuri because of their strengths and compassion. Both of them are skilled fighters. While Mitsuri has her Nichirin sword, Hancock uses her Devil Fruit powers.

Hancock has the power of the Mero Mero no Mi (Love-Love fruit), allowing her to petrify foes if they feel attracted to her. She has also been seen going to extreme lengths for her comrades and Luffy, a trait similar to Mitsuri's character shown during the Infinity Castle arc from the manga.

3) Orihime Inoue (Bleach)

Orihime Inoue is just another one of the similar anime characters like Mitsuri (Image via Pierrot)

Orihime Inoue from Bleach is another anime character who is similar to Mitsuri because of their shared attitude and compassion. Orihime has been portrayed as someone who is soft-spoken, loving, and passionate. She is driven by the idea of friendship, just as we see in Mitsuri.

Unlike Mitsuri's offensive power in combat, Orihime specializes in healing and defensive powers. However, she will not let that get in her way when it comes to protecting her loved ones, sharing a similar characteristic as the Demon Slayer character.

She has also been seen to care deeply about her love interest, Ichigo, pushing herself for him whenever needed. Mitsuri also pushed herself while fighting beside Iguro in the Infinity Castle arc. A true example of passion is seen throughout Orihime's character, making her one of the anime characters like Mitsuri.

4) Kohaku (Dr. Stone)

Kohaku and Mitsuri go beyond limits for the people they care about (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kohaku from Dr. Stone and Mitsuri from Demon Slayer might seem like an unconventional match at first glance, but they do have common attributes. Kohaku is one of the anime characters like Mitsuri, mainly because they both share compassion and strength.

She has been seen going to extreme lengths to save her sister Ruri from dying, a similar dedication seen in Mitsuri for her comrades during the Swordsmith Village arc, making them alike. Kohaku also portrayed a great display of strength, as she was the strongest person in her village, parallel to Mitsuri, who is one of the strongest female characters from Demon Slayer.

5) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Erza Scarlet has a fighting spirit just like Mitsuri (Image via A-1)

Ezra Scarlet from Fairy Tail is also one of the anime characters like Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer for a lot of reasons. Ezra, despite being very strict and disciplined, has keen fighting instincts. She also cares deeply for her comrades and will come to their aid whenever necessary, similar to how Mitsuri does during the Swordsmith Village arc.

Beneath that hard shell of discipline and strength, she is very compassionate towards her comrades and friends. She also tends to turn to her friends whenever she feels vulnerable. Similarly to Mitsuri, she never backs down from a fight, displaying an immense fighting spirit.

6) Biscuit Kruger (Hunter X Hunter)

Biscuit Kruger is just as strong and bubbly as Mitsuri (Image via Madhouse)

Biscuit Kruger from Hunter X Hunter is another one of the anime characters like Mitsuri. Biscuit has a devious personality but can be easily persuaded once someone compliments her appearance, a similar thing that was seen happening with Mitsuri during her appearance in the anime. She is also very skilled in martial arts.

Through gruesome training and pushing herself to the limits, she reached the peak of her physical potential. The same can be said for Mitsuri, as she was also shown undergoing hard training and clearing the Final Selection exam in just six months.

The easily persuasive and possession of strength are characteristics of Biscuit, which can be seen in Mitsuri as well. Apart from using her appearance to her advantage in gathering information, Buiscuit is more or less the same as Mitsuri. They both are strong and easily get flattered by words.

7) Ochaco Uraraka (My Hero Academia)

Ochaco Uraraka is more like an anime character like Mitsuri than you thought (Image via Bones)

Ochaco Uraraka from My Hero Academia is another one of the anime characters like Mitsuri from Demon Slayer. She is repeatedly seen risking her life for people she cares about in the anime. She doesn't weigh the situation and would jump in whenever she wants. Similar to Mitsuri, Ochaco is very compassionate toward her friends and cares for them deeply.

Throughout the anime, she is shown fighting skillfully, using her powers to control gravity. Like Mitsuri during the Swordsmith Village arc, she pushes herself to become stronger to protect those who need it. She is very similar to Mitsuri, sharing the same compassion for others.

8) Elizabeth Liones (Seven Deadly Sins)

Elizabeth Liones from Seven Deadly Sins is a kind and brave soul (Image via A-1)

Elizabeth Liones from Seven Deadly Sins is also similar to Mitsuri in ways ranging from character to motivation. Elizabeth has a polite and grateful demeanor toward others. The same behavior is seen in Mitsuri during her every interaction with others in the anime. She also has a very calming and warm attitude towards helping people. She can also be very open to cooperation with others, just like Mitsuri.

Despite being very weak, she does not back down from helping people. She will push herself, just like Mitsuri does in the anime, to the limits, putting others before herself. Such similar qualities make Elizabeth one of the anime characters like Mitsuri from Demon Slayer.

9) Rem (Re: Zero)

Rem has her world revolving around Ram (Image via White Fox)

In contrast to strength and personality, Rem from the anime series Re: Zero also falls under the category of anime characters like Mitsuri from Demon Slayer. Rem is a competent and loyal person who strives to do her best. For Rem, everything revolving around her sister is of utmost importance, just like it is for Mitsuri for her friends and comrades.

Primarily a user of water magic and healing powers, upon entering her Oni form, she becomes even more physically powerful. She can take down witchbeasts with just her bare fists. A similar display of power is also seen with Mitsuri when she becomes focused while fighting demons, as seen during the Swordsmith Village arc.

10) Charmy Pappitson (Black Clover)

Charmy Pappitson from Black Clover is just like Mitsuri from Demon Slayer (Image via Pierrot)

Charmy Pappitson from Black Clover is similar to Mitsuri in terms of personality and fighting spirit. Despite her first love being food, Charmy does not hesitate to jump in when it comes to helping her friends. She will share her food even with her foes, telling us substantially about her compassionate character.

Charmy can be considered among anime characters like Mitsuri because of their shared qualities in personality, strength, and compassion. When it comes to providing their friends with aid in battle, neither of them backs down. They are both skilled in combat as well, making them a compatible match.

Anime characters like Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer are often encountered, as she has multiple qualities, both as a person and as a fighter. Her compassion for her friends and her strength in battle makes her unique. She is a fun-loving and gentle person who cares for others in general but becomes a formidable opponent during battle.

With Demon Slayer being an anime to produce such a unique roster of characters, Mitsuri is just one among the few. Each character has a personality that makes them so remarkable. Anime characters like Mitsuri are just the tip of the iceberg for personality descriptions in the Demon Slayer universe.

