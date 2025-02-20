10 Demon Slayer characters who'd be perfect Hunters in Solo Leveling

Demon Slayer characters are unique and so expansive that they can seamlessly fit into other character universes. A particular emphasis on swordsmanship has been found in animes like Bleach, similarly, a hierarchy system has been seen in animes like Naruto and One Punch Man. However, in recent years one more anime has come up as a potential; Solo Levelling.

Similar to Demon Slayer, Solo Levelling has a ranking class system. Both animes have matching aspects of adventure, exploration, fight sequences, teamwork, factions, and character growth through training. Contributing factors such as these make Solo Levelling a prime candidate for Demon Slayer characters to migrate.

Here are ten non-ranked characters from the anime Demon Slayer who would fit perfectly as hunters in Solo Levelling

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion.

10 Demon Slayer characters who'd be perfect as Hunters

1) Kamado Tanjiro

Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Kamado Tanjiro, the main protagonist of the series and one of the Demon Slayer characters fans have seen grow exponentially throughout the years. Tanjiro has trained immensely and fought many high-ranking demons one after the other. Mastering more than one breathing style is a definite advantage inside a dungeon.

With great combat knowledge, a hard skull compared to a rock, and indomitable will he will be an excellent addition as a hunter. Physical attributes like immense speed, strength, and endurance complement his stature.

If fans compare him to the Solo Levelling Hunter ranking system, Tanjiro will be an A-rank hunter with the future potential of becoming an S-rank hunter.

2) Muzan Kibutsuji

Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan Kibutsuji is the main antagonist from the anime, and one of the Demon Slayer characters who have abilities and personality fans often refer to as being overpowered. He is often referred to as Demon King, as he is the only person who can change humans into demons.

With abilities like elongating his body parts into whips, the fastest form of regeneration in the anime, and keen sensory perception, he is almost undefeatable. Other key physical aspects such as immeasurable strength, speed, stamina, endurance, and reflexes make him even stronger.

Kibutsuji Muzan would undoubtedly be an S-rank hunter if he were to migrate to the Solo Levelling universe.

3) Gyomei Himejima

Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima, Stone Hashira, and one of the Demon Slayer characters who would thrive excellently in the Solo Levelling universe as a Hunter. Being the tallest character in the series with a powerful muscular build will be one of the key points to his success. He also has a doubtful nature which would serve him well among strangers in a dungeon.

Gyomei, along with physical abilities of strength, stamina, and reflexes, possesses the supernatural ability of enhanced hearing. He is the master of stone breathing which is focused on the user both attacking and defending using their axe and flail.

Gyomei Himejima, under the Solo Levelling Hunter ranking system, would be an A-rank hunter capable of both aggression and defense if the situation demands.

4) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi Shinazugawa, a Wind Hashira and a Demon Slayer character known for his aggression would be a great addition as a Hunter. His cutthroat fighting style, combined with his mastery of wind breathing, is a killer combo. In a state of anger, Sanemi's eyes appear bloodshot, which might work as a natural intimidation against both the beasts and fellow hunters he encounters in the dungeon.

Sanemi has an indomitable will alongside tactical intellect, combat intuition, and weapon versatility. He is also a master swordsman with his attacks focused on wind manipulation, which can either be a single or multi-target attack.

Sanemi is one of those Demon Slayer characters who would fit the criteria of A-rank if he were to ever take up a job as a Hunter.

5) Kokushibo

Upper Rank 1, Kokushibo (Image via Ufotable)

Upper Rank one demon, Kokushibo is one of those Demon Slayer characters who would not only be a great addition as a Hunter but also dominate. Kokushibo has immense willpower that when he was beheaded he regrew his head just because his goal was still unaccomplished.

Similar to other demons, Kokushibo also possesses the power of flesh manipulation. His katana being made out of the same, he can easily repair his katana mid-battle if it were to be damaged. Kokushibo also possesses the best regeneration in the anime, second only to the demon king Muzan.

Kokushibo is also gifted with extrasensory perception that allows him to detect others outside his periphery. Traits like this are a great recipe for an S-rank hunter.

6) Kyojuro Rengoku

Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku is one of those Demon Slayer characters who have been a fan favorite from the get-go. With his immense resolve and unwavering willpower, Rengoku will be great as a hunter. His excellent swordsmanship, stemming from strict practice and discipline would give him an edge inside a dungeon.

Rengoku possesses a keen intellect he has acquired from his father, the previous flame Hasira. Being one of the most powerful and skilled swordsmen among other Hashiras, accompanied by his flame-breathing for both single and multi-targeted attacks, Rengoku is a perfect match.

Rengoku as one of the Demon Slayer characters is a prime candidate for an A-rank hunter and would dominate the dungeons with his flames.

7) Gyutaro

Upper Rank 6, Gyutaro (Image via Ufotable)

Gyutaro the upper-rank six demon, a position he shares with his sister Daki, is among other Demon Slayer characters who have traits matching a hunter. Even though viewers have seen Gyutaro and Daki working as a unit together most of the time, Gyutaro by himself is very powerful.

With skillful flesh manipulation and a potent regeneration like other demons, he is already equipped enough. Gyutaro's poison generation ability also works as a means of passive damage. He is very proficient with his choice of weapon, Kama. Pairing it with his blood demon art of manipulating his blood into weapons at will gives him an edge even when he is hurt.

Gyutaro by himself would be a definite suitable candidate for an A-rank hunter, if he were to ever migrate to the Solo Levelling universe.

8) Doma

Upper Rank 2, Doma (Image via Ufotable)

Upper rank two demon, Doma is one of the higher-ranking Demon Slayer characters who would fit perfectly into the Solo Levelling universe as a hunter. Doma is known to be apathetic, however he can deceive others well with his facade of being friendly and carefree.

Doma is gifted with a keen intellect which is a remarkable trait during fights. Along with having immense regeneration, he is also capable of breaking down poisons within his body. Doma has mastered tessenjutsu. His blood demon art lets him spawn ice and frost on his body or anywhere in his vicinity, making it a great weapon for multi-attacks.

Doma qualifies as an S-rank hunter with his multiple combat skills, and his perception uninfluenced by emotions.

9) Giyu Tomioka

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka, the water hashira, was one of the first Demon Slayer characters fans were introduced to. Giyu always keeps a stern expression on his face which might work as an intimidating factor inside the dungeons. Alongside having indomitable willpower and tactical intellect, Giyu is also gifted with immense speed, stamina, reflexes, and strength.

Giyu has mastered the style of water breathing he learned from the previous water hashira, Urokodaki. His water breathing extends so far that he has created his unique form within the style. Giyu's attacks, based on manipulating water, are great for huge swarms of foes.

Giyu undoubtedly landed himself as an A-rank hunter in the Solo Levelling universe if he was ever to give it a visit.

10) Akaza

Upper Rank 3, Akaza (Image via Ufotable)

Upper rank three demon, Akaza is yet another one of the Demon Slayer characters who has a natural personality befitting that of a hunter. Azaka has a knack for fighting as he is constantly in search of strong opponents. Alongside having an indomitable will and keen battle intellect, he is also gifted with regeneration like other high-ranking demons.

Akaza has immense durability, strength, speed, reflexes, and stamina, which complement his preferred hand-to-hand combat style. Akaza can also perceive things beyond normal human perception. His blood demon art allows him to boost his martial arts skills and overpower others.

Akaza is a suitable A-rank hunter without any doubt. He would dominate any Solo Levelling dungeon he entered.

Final Thoughts

Demon Slayer is one of the most versatile anime giving us a taste of excellent swordsmanship as well as extraordinary hand-to-hand combat and supernatural powers. Demon Slayer characters possess immense capabilities which are valuable inside a dungeon.

Demon Slayer characters have very similar resemblances to the Solo Levelling characters, deeming them to be a perfect fit in their universe. While higher-ranking characters would go on par with characters like Sun Jin-woo, even minor characters from the Demon Slayer universe will also dominate the dungeons.

