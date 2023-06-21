Demon Slayer: How many breathing styles can Tanjiro use? Explained

Demon Slayer is an anime series that stands out because of its fighting scenes. The work by the animation studio Ufotable has taken the franchise to a whole new level, making some of the best battle animations in modern anime history. In that regard, Breathing Styles are a big factor in the series.

Breathing Styles are the techniques that members of the Demon Slayer Corps use to destroy demons in the series. They are based on flame, water, stone, wind, and thunder, with some members having variations. However, the main character of the series, Tanjiro Kamado, has proven to be capable of using more than one Breathing Style in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Flame Breathing Style and other styles that Tanjiro Kamado has used in Demon Slayer

Water Breathing Style

Dr. Box Ghost @silkyfather Tanjiro treats water breathing like an embarrassing ex Tanjiro treats water breathing like an embarrassing ex

Water Breathing is the first style that Tanjiro learns in the series. After the Water Hashira, Giyuu Tomioka, spars him and his sister Nezuko, Tanjiro is tasked with learning how to become a Demon Slayer by the former Water Hashira, Urokodaki Sakonji.

Tanjiro trained for several months and overcame the final test to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corp, learning several techniques of the Water Breathing Style in the process. In fact, according to some extra material from the manga, Tomioka had hoped for Tanjiro to become his successor later on, but the latter chose another path.

Flame Breathing Style

Falcon @FalconiMK Tanjiro fire breathing is too good Tanjiro fire breathing is too good 🔥 https://t.co/8di4mw3Jmx

Urokodaki stated early in the series that it was possible for a member of the Demon Slayer Corps to use several Breathing Styles, although that individual needed to be very exceptional. Therefore, when Tanjiro managed to use Flame Breathing during his battle with Rui, which took place at the end of the anime's first season, it was a pivotal moment.

The reason for Tanjiro being able to use Flame Breathing is a bit contrived, though fleshed out after its initial introduction. It was stated that Tanjiro and his family had an ancestral ritual for the weather, which involved doing movements resembling that technique.

As Tanjiro used his knowledge and training to good use, he managed to execute the technique associated with Flame Breathing. In fact, this drove him to the style's original form, Sun Breathing, an even more powerful version of the technique throughout the story.

Thunder Breathing

This was the most recent example in the anime. Tanjiro used Thunder Breathing during their battle with the fourth Upper Moon, Hantengu, to cut some distance between him and the latter. This moment came out of nowhere and caused a lot of hype online.

Thunder Lightning is often associated with one of Tanjiro's friends, Zenitsu, although the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, has his own variation of that style. Regardless, during his several training moments, Tanjiro learned this technique and got the most out of it during a key moment in the series.

Tanjiro doesn't use this technique a lot in the manga, although it serves to showcase how capable he is at his craft. He even manages to combine Thunder Breathing with Sun Breathing, thus showing how much he has progressed over the years in the story.

Final thoughts

Scarlet Nemesis @Scarlt_Nemesis

Tanjiro was really GOATED for this. He literally copied Thunder Breathing and used it as a Hinokami Kagura form Tanjiro was really GOATED for this. He literally copied Thunder Breathing and used it as a Hinokami Kagura form #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/9GQf6ZLzsf

The different Breathing Styles have generated a lot of interest in Demon Slayer. It adds a lot to the characters and the experience of watching them in action. In that regard, Tanjiro Kamado has proven himself a very capable fighter, learning and executing several Breathing Styles in a masterful fashion.

