Demon Slayer season 3: Was Hantengu a cleptomaniac in his previous life? Explained

Now that Demon Slayer season 3 has ended, it is a good time to revisit the series and discuss a few traits of some important characters. Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4 demon, was a despicable character that not many people liked. Every demon has an origin story, and even in his human life, Hantengu committed heinous crimes.

His backstory was not explored in the original manga series. However, Demon Slayer released an official fan book that explored this demon’s backstory and how he was as a human being. Some people have reasons to believe that Hantengu was a cleptomaniac.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer season 3.

Demon Slayer: Upper Moon 4 Demon Hantengu had several mental disorders

In the Demon Slayer series, Hantengu was a cleptomaniac, among other things. He suffered from severe mental disorders and was delusional for the most part. He constantly stole from people and committed heinous crimes.

He didn’t hesitate to kill innocent people and constantly shifted the blame onto someone else. He was the type of person who would do anything to gain someone’s sympathy. He even acknowledged the fact that he was pathetic.

rei/mimi² @gentannies all the other demons had tragic backstories but hantengu is like yeah i faked being disabled and stole from ppl , also k!lled some of them . and my entire mindset as a demon is victimizing myself all the other demons had tragic backstories but hantengu is like yeah i faked being disabled and stole from ppl , also k!lled some of them . and my entire mindset as a demon is victimizing myself

In the penultimate episode of the Demon Slayer series, Hantengu even admitted to himself that he was pathetic. There was also an instance in the series' official fan book about Hantengu killing someone and blaming his hands for the crime. It’s safe to say that not only was Hantengu a cleptomaniac, but also delusional and suffered from plenty of mental disorders.

More about Hantnegu and his fate in the Demon Slayer series

Before becoming a demon, he was caught by a high-ranking magistrate and sentenced to death. It was at this stage that he came across Kibutsuji Muzan. The Demon King took pity on him and offered his blood. That’s when he became a demon and eventually the Upper Moon 4 demon.

Asharris @AshleyH03494809 hantengu is really just a scared old man hantengu is really just a scared old man

Even in his demon form, he was constantly cowering in fear. But, he had various forms that did the fighting for him. Sekido, Urogi, Aizetsu, and Karaku were the primary forms based on the four primal emotions. When all four of them fused, it gave rise to Zohakuten, who had the abilities of all individual forms. He was the form that fought against Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira.

There is another form that made a very brief appearance. This form was called Urami, and its appearance was identical to Hantengu’s original body. However, he was far bigger and towered over Tanjiro.

ROOT @Root25257968



The reason he felt like this because of him Nezuko got sacrificed



Overall animation of this sequence really reminded me of Season 2

#鬼滅の刃 The Rage,The Disgust and Anger pf overall hatred Tanjiro felt towards Hantengu was something I never saw from my Beloved MCThe reason he felt like this because of him Nezuko got sacrificedOverall animation of this sequence really reminded me of Season 2 The Rage,The Disgust and Anger pf overall hatred Tanjiro felt towards Hantengu was something I never saw from my Beloved MC The reason he felt like this because of him Nezuko got sacrificed😭😭Overall animation of this sequence really reminded me of Season 2 #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/91BCTPVccr

Hantengu and the Upper Moon 5 demon, Gyokko, were responsible for attacking the Swordsmith Village. However, the latter was defeated by Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. Hantengu, too, was defeated in the end. Tanjiro Kamado, used his Hinokami Kagura to take down Hantengu.

However, Hantengu managed to help Muzan one last time before he died. He was able to alert the Demon King of Nezuko’s ability to withstand the sun. Despite his overwhelming strength, Hantengu’s life ended as Tanjiro’s newly-forged sword slashed his neck.

