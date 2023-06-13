Demon Slayer season 3 penultimate episode teases Hantengu's backstory to be focused in the epic finale

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 packed a ton of high-octane action. The fanbase got to see Mitsuri Kanorji with her Demon Slayer Mark activated, and single-handedly drive Zohakuten to a corner. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya were seen chasing Hantengu’s real body in order to cut it down and kill it.

Towards the end of the episode, Tanjiro used his Hinokami Kagura Flame Dance to cut down the wooden contraption that sealed Hanetngu safely. However, he realized that the slippery demon escaped and ran into the woods.

Moments before the episode ended, Hantengu looked at his hands, and told that he never lied to anyone despite how pitiful he was. Those who have read the official fanbook know that this was a glimpse in Hantengu’s backstory. The one-hour episode that will conclude the Swordsmith Village arc could possibly explore Hantengu’s backstory.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: What is Hantengu’s backstory?

Pansy @zeninezu Am I the only one who noticed that tiny Hantengu and Sekido are wearing the same kimono? I don't know if it's related to Sekido absorbing the rest of the clones Am I the only one who noticed that tiny Hantengu and Sekido are wearing the same kimono? I don't know if it's related to Sekido absorbing the rest of the clones 😭 https://t.co/XCQ1ESC2cR

Even before he turned into an Upper Moon 4 demon, Hantengu was a person that people despised. Even as a child, he constantly lied and deflected the blame onto other people; he always played the victim card and did whatever he could to gain people’s sympathy.

This is what Hantengu meant by “pitiful” during the closing moments of the latest episodes. Furthermore, he also went on to commit crimes of the highest order. Stealing from innocent people was something he was quite used to, and he didn’t refrain from murdering either.

Despite committing such crimes, he never confessed to his wrongdoings and even claimed to be innocent. In a bizarre incident, he killed an innocent person and went on to say that only his hands deserved to be punished since they committed the crime and not him. Finally, people realized that he was suffering from mental disorders and was delusional.

RINO⋆ @lovnezuko Taisho's Secret: In fact Hantengu Clones is the true appearance of Hantengu in his human life. Zohakuten's appearance is the same as when he was a child. And the 4 clones are his teenage-youth appearance



The main body, is his appearance when he was in old age

1/2 Taisho's Secret: In fact Hantengu Clones is the true appearance of Hantengu in his human life. Zohakuten's appearance is the same as when he was a child. And the 4 clones are his teenage-youth appearanceThe main body, is his appearance when he was in old age1/2 https://t.co/QgU24reLVR

Luckily, a high-ranked magistrate succeeded in capturing this criminal, who was subsequently charged with a death sentence. Moments before his death, the Demon King, Muzan, took pity on him and offered his blood, thus beginning Hantengu's journey as a demon.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 finale

While Hantengu's backstory wasn't really explored in the manga, it is possible that the upcoming episode of the anime series might do so. There are two incredibly important events that will be showcased in the series. One would be the death of the Upper Moon 4 demon; where Mitsuri Kanroji’s efforts will be paramount in defeating this demon.

Tanjiro would also go on to slash the original body of the demon. There is another event that could be considered as the most important one in this arc. During the fight previously, Nezuko was exposed to sunlight. Tanjiro’s worst nightmares came true, and he tried his best to save his beloved sister.

eden | 🌸🦋 @edeniaspride what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight🔥 https://t.co/lAaAeugG0w

The outcome was something that nobody expected. Nezuko received minor burn marks, but she is now alive and well. Lady Tamayo’s efforts will finally be paid off in the upcoming episode as Nezuko receives immunity from sunlight. Furthermore, she will utter her first words since she turned into a demon. This is a massive plot point in the overall series, and the season’s finale will conclude with this.

