10 anime characters like King from One Punch Man

Anime characters like King from One Punch Man are often searched by fans from other anime they might watch. King is one of the more prominent characters from the popular anime series with several personality traits fans enjoy. His comedic yet prominent presence during the 2nd season made him so popular.

King was known as "The Strongest Man on Earth" and had an intimidating presence throughout the anime. However, deep down he was very cowardly, accomplishing everything by being lucky. He has also shown more personality traits that can be seen among other anime characters, which are listed below.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Usopp, Kon, and 8 other anime characters like King from One Punch Man

1) Usopp (One Piece)

Usopp is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Toei)

Usopp from One Piece and King from One Punch Man, have a reputation that was exaggerated by others. King is known as the Strongest Man on Earth by others, while Usopp upon accidentally knocking out Sugar, and freeing others in the Dressrosa arc, was titled God Usopp.

They are the luckiest in their anime, which leads to their glory. In the Monster Association arc, King accidentally bluffs himself into stalling the most dangerous monsters, until Saitama arrives and kills them. Similarly, in the Alabasta arc, Usopp takes a brutal beating from Mr. 4 and Miss Merry Christmas but somehow manages to contribute to the victory.

2) Mr. Satan/Hercule (Dragon Ball Z)

Mr Satan is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Toei)

Mr. Satan, also known as Hercule from Dragon Ball Z, shares many personality traits with King. Hercule has a reputation that has been exaggerated by others just like King, landing him as one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man.

After the Cell Games, the world thought Mr Satan defeated Cell, even though he was hidden the whole time. Similarly, when King faces the Machine God G4, the robot hesitates to engage upon knowing King's reputation and his status as a supreme warrior, winning him the battle by doing nothing.

3) Arataka Reigen (Mob Psycho 100)

Arataka is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Bones)

Arataka from Mob Psycho 100 and King have been given dedicated tiles, despite being ordinary people. While King was known as the Strongest Man on Earth, Arataka was known as the Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century. Both have also seen to rely on someone stronger to back them up.

Similar to King during the Monster Association arc where he depended on Saitama to kill the monsters, when Arataka was facing Claw, he unintentionally absorbed some of Mob's powers, making him seem like an actual supernatural powerhouse. Even though they are quite ordinary in their respective anime and rely on others, both are very wise and provide good advice to others.

4) Masayuki (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Masayuki is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via 8bit)

Masayuki from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and King are both mistaken as strong heroes in their anime. King being called the "Strongest man on Earth" and Masayuki being named the "Chosen One", were all because of other people's misconceptions.

King faced the Octopus Claw Man, who gave him his scar. Saitama who was training at that time intervened and killed the Octopus Claw Man, however, people mistakingly thought it was King. Similarly, Masayuki won his battle against Gobta with sheer luck as Gobta couldn't stop himself from slamming against the arena wall.

Their false reputation also grants them influence over others. Other heroes and enemies, respect and fear King thinking he is powerful and intimidating. Meanwhile, the Holy Empire of Lubelius supports Masayuki thinking he is a true hero who can defeat the Demon Lords.

5) Yukiteru Amano (Future Diary)

Yukiteru is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Asread)

Yukiteru from Future Diary and King from One Punch Man are both considered very strong by others but in reality, are weak. While others talk about his legendary abilities and strength, King secretly panics as he knows he doesn't have any powers. Similarly, while others assume Yukiteru is a skilled strategist, he heavily relies on Yuno Gasai to protect him.

When a monster challenges King, he pretends to use a special move, while secretly panicking and finding ways to survive. Similarly during the Survival Game, Yukiteru relies on Yuno to do the killing. However, both gain some self-competence over time in their series, despite being weak and reliant on others.

6) Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer)

Zenitsu is another one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Ufotable)

Both are extremely cowardly and try to avoid fighting as much as possible. Zenitsu from Demon Slayer freaks out and asks others to protect him, before nearly every battle. Meanwhile, King when confronted by monsters, starts panicking, sweating, and tries to bluff his way out of the battle.

King from One Punch Man constantly relies on Saitama or others to protect him. He bluffs into stalling for more time for the others to arrive. Similarly, Zenitsu, for the most part, relies on Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Nezuko to protect him. However, unlike King who is quite normal, Zenitsu does have the ability to fight, and he does so rather than avoiding conflict.

7) Aoyama Yuga (My Hero Academia)

Aoyama Yuga is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Bones)

The biggest similarity between Aoyama from My Hero Academia and King is their constant suffering from imposter syndrome. King is in constant fear of being caught all the time as a fraud because he knows the truth about his powers. Similarly, Aoyama feels the same way, unlike his other classmates, his quirk was artificially given to him.

However, both eventually evolve and find value in their series. Despite being physically weak, King has strategic intelligence, which he offers to Saitama, and finds purpose beyond strength. Similarly, despite his fear, Aoyama chose to against All for One and help his classmates. He learned to accept himself and fight for his friends, rather than running away every time.

8) Hideyoshi Nagachika (Tokyo Ghoul)

Hideyoshi is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Pierrot)

Hideoyoshi, also known as Hide from Tokyo Ghoul anime and King are both normal humans in a world of supernatural beings. Both of them are very close friends with the protagonist of their series. King is one of Saitama's closest friends while Hide and Kaneki have been best friends since childhood.

Despite having no physical strength, King has a reputation that lets him overcome certain situations. Similarly, Hide does not possess any powers like Kaneki or the Aogiri members but uses his social skills and intelligence to gather information, often aiding others.

9) Kyoya Ootori (Ouran High School Host Club)

Kyoya is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Bones)

Kyoya Ootori from Ouran High School Host Club and King from One Punch Man share a similar trait of perception. While King uses his reputation to avoid conflicts, Kyoya maintains a stern exterior to show he only is interested in profits. Both live under insecurities as well; while King fears the exposure of his reputation, Kyoya struggles with living under his family's shadow.

They have also similarly supported the main character of their anime. King, being one of Saitama's closest friends, offers him advice and strategy. Kyoya supports Tamaki, the heart and soul of the Host Club while running things behind the scenes.

10) Shinji Matao (Fate/Stay Night)

Shinji is one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man (Image via Studio Deen)

King and Shinji from Fate/Stay Night share a reputation undeserving of them. King is known as the "Strongest Man Alive", where in reality, he does not have any ability or combat strength. Similarly, Shinji acts like an elite Magus when he is a weak mage with little actual talent.

Shinji acts very high and mighty in the face of battle, but the moment when he is in actual danger, he starts panicking and begging for his life. Similarly, whenever faced with real threatening situations, King starts panicking within and starts bluffing to survive. Traits as such make him one of the anime characters like King from One Punch Man.

In conclusion

King from One Punch Man is one of the anime characters who gained popularity for his hilarious and supporting moments in the anime. He is a normal character among many strong heroes, making his character even more interesting.

Anime characters like King from One Punch Man can be seen in many other anime, due to the versatility of his personality traits. The series is one of the most popular anime and was an instant hit upon its release, with characters that are both unique and interesting.

