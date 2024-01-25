One Punch Man: Does King actually have luck powers? Explored

The One Punch Man series has introduced a wide range of characters during its course. Each of them differs vastly from the other, not only in terms of character design but also in the way they have been written. This is one of the strengths of ONE, the original creator of the series.

One such interesting character who was introduced in season 2 of the series is King. He is called the “Strongest Man on Earth," a title endowed upon him in a world filled with heroes. It is a clear indication that people revere him as one of the most intimidating and strongest heroes to exist. However, he is anything but that.

Soon after his introduction, it is revealed that he is a bit of a recluse and doesn’t have any powers related to strength or power. This has led curious fans to enquire about his powers and ask whether King actually has luck powers in One Punch Man.

No, King doesn’t have any luck powers since the One Punch Man manga hasn’t specified anything about this. However, there is a possibility that the source material will reveal more about his powers later on.

One Punch Man: Understanding King’s character in the series

King showing fear when facing an extremely powerful enemy (Image via J.C. Staff)

The reason why we believe that King doesn’t have any luck-based power is because the manga hasn’t specified this topic. However, understanding the way this character has been written could give us an explanation of why he is always lucky.

First and foremost, an acknowledgement of the fact that this manga doesn’t particularly adhere to logic is crucial at this juncture. The main character himself somehow got the ability to beat anyone with just one punch by simply performing intermediate-level endurance training.

King has been written in such a way that he mostly gets lucky when he is in a very bad situation. He always attracts some of the toughest villains, and given King’s reputation, they often challenge him to a fight. The character often finds himself in dire situations, only to be saved by the Caped Baldy or by a series of accidents.

The time when King confesses to Saitama about his fraudulent behavior and false status (Image via J.C. Staff)

Given that he is always in tough situations, it is quite clear that King isn’t inherently lucky. The character has been written in such a way that he is constantly thrust into circumstances that defy logic and reason.

One might argue that Saitama’s powers in One Punch Man also don’t adhere to logic. There is no correlation between his basic endurance training and the sheer power he attained to beat the likes of Boros without even having to try.

However, the manga attempted to explain the phenomenon through the logic followed in the world of One Punch Man. But, when it comes to King, there was no explanation given regarding his potential luck powers. Given that this is a gag manga, one should look at King’s Luck as merely a tool for the plot to progress as well as a means of initiating comedic moments in the story.

Therefore, it is safe to say that King does not have high-level luck powers. It is merely the way ONE wrote this character. The prevalence of luck is significant for plot convenience and comedic moments, which is why it is hard to look at it as King’s inherent power.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.