10 anime to watch if you like One Punch Man

One Punch Man has become one of the most popular anime series in recent years. Centered around the hilarious exploits of the impossibly strong hero Saitama — who can defeat any foe with a single punch — the show delivers great action and comedy. Fans of this series will enjoy its unique premise, exciting fight scenes, eccentric characters, and Saitama's deadpan humor.

If you're a fan of this iconic anime and are looking for similar series to enjoy, there are several great options worth checking out. Many share qualities with One Punch Man, like overpowered main characters, paranormal fight scenes, humorous elements, and explorations of what it means to be a hero. Keep reading for 10 anime recommendations for One Punch Man fans.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

From overpowered heroes to epic fights: 10 anime similar to One Punch Man

1) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Like One Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100 focuses on an absurdly powerful main character named Mob. Despite having incredible psychic abilities, Mob tries to live a normal life and keep his powers under control. However, dangerous spirits keep appearing and force Mob to unleash his power in creative fight sequences.

Like Saitama chasing a worthy opponent, Mob longs to improve his psychic skills to become stronger. Mob Psycho 100 features fluid, exaggerated animation during fight scenes. It also balances impressive action with funny moments and relatable characters.

Fans will enjoy the series' eccentric spirits, Mob's character growth, and his mentor Reigen's entertaining tricks. Overall, Mob Psycho 100 matches One Punch Man's blend of spectacular animation, humor, and original concepts.

2) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C.Staff)

For One Punch Man fans who enjoy more comedy than action, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a great choice. It follows the daily experiences of the titular character Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who happens to have every psychic ability imaginable.

Despite his powers, Saiki avoids attention and just wants to get through normal days without standing out. Like Saitama, Saiki is overpowered but dissatisfied, wanting nothing more than a peaceful life. His abilities inevitably attract trouble in unpredictable ways, leading to very funny scenarios.

With a similar focus on humor and an eccentric main character, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. offers lots of laughs for One Punch Man fans seeking a more light-hearted anime.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

While played for laughs, One Punch Man explores meaningful questions about what it means to be a hero. My Hero Academia investigates similar themes from a more serious perspective.

Set in a world where superpowers are common, it focuses on Izuku Midoriya, an ambitious boy born without any abilities. Later, he gains great power and begins attending a school for heroes. Like Saitama's journey from an average man to a mighty hero, Izuku must learn to master his new abilities and what it means to help others.

My Hero Academia features the same kind of super-powered fight scenes and compelling characterization that make One Punch Man impactful. It approaches ideas about heroism from a different angle that fans are sure to find meaningful.

4) Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

Starring an unusually powerful being, Assassination Classroom shares some core DNA with One Punch Man. The series follows a class of students training to be assassins and kill their peculiar teacher Koro-sensei, a smiling octopus creature who can destroy the earth and move at Mach 20 speed.

Like Saitama, Koro-sensei is vastly overpowered but has a friendly, unassuming nature at odds with his capabilities. Much of the show’s charm comes from the relationships between quirky students and their unusual mentor. Creative fight choreography during assassination attempts is quite exciting as well.

With a similarly powerful yet unconventional lead character, Assassination Classroom offers more of the unexpected hero dynamics that One Punch Man fans enjoy.

5) Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto (Image via Studio Deen)

Centered on an impossibly perfect and talented student named Sakamoto, Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto is a very humorous take on a character who seems overpowered in mundane situations.

Sakamoto excels effortlessly at everything from academics and sports to problem-solving for classmates, much like Saitama dominating as a hero. The series follows his amusing high school adventures as he helps fellow students with signature flair and style.

With a similar premise celebrating an overpowered lead excelling in daily life, Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto offers more comedic exaggeration for fans of One Punch Man. Watch as Sakamoto coolly overcomes silly conflicts with ease in each episode in a slick fashion.

6) Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

As another anime satirizing common hero tropes, Cautious Hero closely aligns with the elements that make One Punch Man so enjoyable. It stars a powerful hero from another world named Seiya, who is summoned to fight evil monsters but is absurdly cautious, overpreparing for even simple battles.

As Saitama contrasts with more conventional epic heroes, Seiya's obsessive precautions play humorously against standard fantasy adventure expectations. With lots of fun nods to RPG game mechanics, Cautious Hero pokes fun at the hero genre while telling an action-packed story.

Fans are sure to enjoy Seiya's ridiculous over-planning and how it frustrates his magical partner Rista, who summoned him to save her world.

7) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox)

Starring an enormously powerful character trying to live normally, The Devil is a Part-Timer! will also appeal to One Punch Man fans. After barely escaping a grueling battle, the demon lord Satan finds himself stranded in modern-day Japan.

With his magical powers depleted in this world, he assumes a human form named Sadao Maou and gets a part-time job at a fast food restaurant to survive. Much of the humor springs from an epic fantasy villain with terrifying capabilities trying to properly flip burgers and close the store each day.

Like Saitama, Maou possesses unmatched strength and wants an ordinary life but keeps dealing with extraordinary circumstances, often from characters crossing over from his realm.

8) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

With a dominant main character trapped in an unfamiliar world, Overlord has strong connections to the appeal of One Punch Man. The series follows Momonga, a regular salaryman who gets transported inside his favorite MMORPG as his powerful wizard avatar on the day his game shut down.

With all the magical talents and game resources at his disposal, Momonga decides to take over this new fantasy world. Fans of Saitama navigating hero life will enjoy Momonga employing his extensive RPG knowledge to become an undefeated dark ruler.

He easily conquers using clever strategies and overpowered abilities from his max-level avatar form while also pondering ethical questions that real players never consider. With game mechanics adding an extra layer to its overpowered battles, Overlord nicely complements the gaming references.

9) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Featuring flashy, fantastical fight choreography between superpowered beings, Demon Slayer shares the battle spectacle that makes One Punch Man so intense. Set in historical Japan, it follows Tanjiro, whose family gets attacked by bloodthirsty demons, resulting in his sister transforming into a demon herself.

Like heroes in Saitama’s world, Tanjiro joins a secretive organization employing fighters with special techniques to take down lethal paranormal foes. Tanjiro seeks a way to turn his sister human again while perfecting powerful sword skills, facing ever-stronger demonic enemies.

Complemented by beautiful animation and music, these fast-paced, high-stakes battles capture the kinetic energy that makes Saitama's slugfests enjoyable. Demon Slayer enriches its thrilling battles against demons with deep emotional stakes, heightening viewer engagement and resonance with its heroic narratives.

10) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Highlighting tense action sequences between humans and towering paranormal creatures, Attack on Titan is an easy pick for One Punch Man viewers craving more large-scale supernatural fights. After monstrous Titans nearly wipe out humanity, surviving refugees shelter behind city walls trying to withstand the Titan threat.

Determined protagonists like Eren and Mikasa take a stand by learning to directly fight Titans with unique combat gear maneuvers that level the playing field. Attack on Titan's human vs. monster premise and dynamic aerial combat echo the thrilling, memorable battles of One Punch Man.

Backed by a captivating plot and animation conveying the full speed and stakes of Titan clashes, it offers more of the epic matchups between humankind and menacing giants that Saitama's world delivers.

Conclusion

With its novel premise, eccentric characters, spectacular fight animation, and comedic flair, One Punch Man offers a truly unique anime viewing experience. For fans seeking additional series capturing aspects of what makes the show so enjoyable, the options listed here make fantastic recommendations.

From psychic students to demon lords turned fast food workers, many share One Punch Man's successful blend of action, overpowered heroes, humor, and thought-provoking themes that overturn hero story expectations. There’s something for every One Punch Man fan’s taste.