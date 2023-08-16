Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto creator passes away at age 36

On Wednesday, August 16, Kadokawa announced the death of Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto and Migi to Dali manga creator Nami Sano. The manga creator passed away on August 5, a month after being diagnosed with cancer. She was only 36 at the time of his death.

Nami Sano was born in the Hyogo Prefecture of Japan. She debuted as a manga artist in 2010 with the one-shot manga Non-Sugar Coffee. Following that, she created two manga series - Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto and Migi to Dali. While it has been some time since Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto got adapted into an anime, Migi to Dali anime is set to release in Fall 2023.

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto Mangaka passes away from Cancer

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto and Migi to Dali manga creator Nami Sano passed on August 5, 2023. She died after battling cancer for a month at the age of 36. The news was announced through the official Twitter account of Kadokawa's Harta magazine on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The manga creator was diagnosed a month ago and was in the planning stages of a new manga. Unfortunately, she passed away this month and could not begin the same. However, she shared a final message for the fans, which was shared by the Hart magazine editors through an excerpt.

The message said:

"This ended up being a fun life. I am now going to a more free world. Goodbye."

Nami Sano's relatives held a funeral a week ago on August 7 and 8.

How fans reacted to the news

Fans were extremely sad upon hearing about the manga creator's death as they expressed their condolences for the same. They stated how they loved her series and wished that she rest in peace. One fan even revealed how they were watching Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto anime slowly so that they don't end up finishing watching her work.

Fans were extremely terrified to learn that the mangaka was just 36 years old when she passed away. This scared people as she was quite young, leaving fans with a sense of nervousness as the situation could have befallen anyone. Fans were unable to fathom the same and wished that no one should fall into such a situation.

Meanwhile, other fans connected the author's condition to her protagonist Sakamoto, who himself was ill and did not have much time to live. Hence, some fans believed that the mangaka knew of her own poor health and had used the same for her first manga series' end.

