Migi & Dali confirms October release via new trailer

Migi & Dali has released a brand new trailer via Twitter for its upcoming anime series that confirms an October release. The PV also reveals additional staff members and gives a fresh look at the twins in action as they get ready for revenge. The anime adaptation was announced by Kadokawa in December 2021 before unveiling its official website and key visual in July 2022.

Migi & Dali, or Migi to Dari as known in Japan, is a seinen manga series written and illustrated by Nami Sano, who is best known for her 2012 manga Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto. Compiled into a total of 7 tankōbon volumes, Migi & Dali was serialized in Enterbrain's Harta magazine from July 2017 to November 2021.

Migi & Dali releases a new PV featuring an opening performed by Soraru and Rib.

In a recent tweet from their official Twitter account, the upcoming anime adaptation of Migi & Dali has released the official PV trailer that features the opening theme song Yūmaga Doki, performed by Soraru and Rib. It further confirms that the anime will be hitting the screens this October 2023.

The new promotional gives the fans a glimpse of the stunning visuals of the twins and the intrigues that lie ahead as they embark on a mission together by posing as one single person uncovering the secrets of their mother’s death. The tweet gives a one-liner about the story that translates to:

"Mysterious twins Migi and Dali who claim to be secret birds. What is the true purpose of the two...?!"

The anime is directed by Mankyū at the animation studio Geek Toys in collaboration with Comp Town. Other essential staff and crew include Mamoru Enomoto as the assistant director, Ayumi Nishibata as chief animation director, who is also in charge of the character designs, and Hiroko Sebu as the music composer.

The voice cast lineup for the main characters had also been previously unveiled and includes industry veterans who have worked in popular anime shows like Haikyu!!, Rent-A-Girlfriend, Blue Lock, and more. The current list of voice actors working in Migi & Dali and the respective characters they are playing is:

Shun Horie as Migi

Ayumu Murase as Dali

Shintarō Asanuma as Shunpei Akiyama

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Maruta Tsutsumi

Kengo Kawanishi as Eiji Ichijō

The visual drawn by Ayumi Nishihata, the character designer, has been released .

It is a picture of Migi and Dali in their childhood, capturing the moment when they vowed to take revenge .

#MigiDali #Sanonami pic.twitter.com/DeKaUJPVv1 【'Migi & Dali's Teaser visual has been released】The visual drawn by Ayumi Nishihata, the character designer, has been releasedIt is a picture of Migi and Dali in their childhood, capturing the moment when they vowed to take revenge

The official website of the anime introduces the story as:

"Twin boys Migi and Dali, who were living in an orphanage, were adopted by a wealthy and gentle old couple, Mr. and Mrs. Sonoyama. However, it was not as two boys " Migi " and " Dali ", but as one boy named "Sonoyama Hitori ". The two hide their identities and melt into Orgon village while playing Sonoyama's secret bird. Why are they playing one person as two people? It had a great secret and a terrifying purpose."

Further details about Migi & Dali anime, regarding release dates and other news, will be revealed later on the official website of the series. Streaming details will also be disclosed in the future.

