Am I Actually the Strongest? anime casts Ayumu Murase, reveals July premiere

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the official website for the television anime adaptation of author Sai Sumimori’s Am I Actually the Strongest? light novel series announced key news about the upcoming production. News about the anime’s main cast, staff, and July premiere were all revealed on Wednesday, and fans were offered a look at a few character designs for the upcoming series.

The Am I Actually the Strongest? novel series first began serialization on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in September 2018, and the series is still published on the site as of this article’s writing. Kodansha also prints novel volumes of the same with illustrations by Ai Takahashi, with the first volume having been published in May 2019, and the eighth on February 9, 2023.

Am I Actually the Strongest? television anime adaptation casts voice of Haikyuu!!’s Shoyo Hinata as protagonist, reveals premiere date

AniTV @AniTVco "Am I Actually the Strongest?" scheduled for July!



Animation production: Staple Entertainment. "Am I Actually the Strongest?" scheduled for July! Animation production: Staple Entertainment. https://t.co/3IjbwfEdfh

As mentioned above, the latest news on the television anime adaptation of Sai Sumimori’s Am I Actually the Strongest? series was announced via their website. A trailer for the series has not yet been released, but details about the main cast, staff, and July premiere date have been confirmed. While information about the Japanese release has been confirmed, fans are still awaiting news on how international viewers will stream the series.

Protagonist Hart Zenfis is set to be voiced by Ayumu Murase, better known as the voice of Haikyuu!!’s protagonist Shoyo Hinata. Atsumi Tanezaki will voice Charlotte Zenfis, Hart’s younger sister, and Ayaka Shimizu voices Flay, a Fenrir who became Hart’s servant after a “certain incident.”

Takashi Naoya is directing the series at Staple Entertainment with Matsuo Asami as assistant director. Meanwhile, Tatsuya Takashi is supervising the series scripts, with Takahashi and Tetsuya Yamada both writing the scripts, and Shoko Yasuda designing the characters.

The anime will premiere sometime in July on the late-night "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliate channels. No international release information is available at the time of this article’s writing.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】Am I Actually the Strongest? begins July 2023.



Cast:

Hart (CV: Ayumu Murase)

Charlotte (CV: Atsumi Tanezaki)

Flay (CV: Ayaka Shimizu)



Animation Studio: Staple Entertainment 【NEWS】Am I Actually the Strongest? begins July 2023.Cast:Hart (CV: Ayumu Murase)Charlotte (CV: Atsumi Tanezaki)Flay (CV: Ayaka Shimizu)Animation Studio: Staple Entertainment https://t.co/lPtb7sI1Kd

The series, Am I Actually the Strongest?, follows a shut-in protagonist who is reborn as Reinhart Zenfis, aka Hart. He’s born into royalty, but because his magic appears to be weak, his new parents abandon him without a second thought. Leaving him in a forest populated by monsters, his parents turn away without a second thought about the fate of their child.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it is soon revealed that his magic is in fact inhumanly strong, and he survives by finding and forcing the Fenrir Flay to submit with his Barrier magic. After eventually being found by distant relative Gold Zenfis, Reinhart is adopted by Gold as his son, and he begins his new life in a world where his magic is the strongest.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes