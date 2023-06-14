Haikyu!! FINAL movie to reveal new information

One of the most highly anticipated anime films of the year is none other than Production I.G’s Haikyu!! FINAL movie, set to conclude the smash-hit sports shonen series. Focused on a young group of high school volleyball players with lovable protagonist Shoyo Hinata at the series’ core, it’s considered one of the premier sports series of its time.

While the decision to conclude the series in the form of the Haikyu!! FINAL film has been criticized by many fans due to how much is left, some have been quite supportive. Likewise, the predominant mindset from fans is that not enough information has been released on the film as of this article’s writing.

However, that may soon change, with the Haikyu!! FINAL “special kick-off event” set to occur in August 2023. Thankfully, a recent Weekly Shonen Jump leak has suggested that fans will be receiving new information on the film long before the summer months of the year.

Haikyu!! FINAL set to reveal information in next week’s Weekly Shonen Jump #30

The latest

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga 'Haikyu!! FINAL' Anime Movies Event will be revealing new information next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #30.



This special kick-off event is scheduled to be held in August 2023. 'Haikyu!! FINAL' Anime Movies Event will be revealing new information next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #30.This special kick-off event is scheduled to be held in August 2023. https://t.co/nmYzE1pJ71

The leak comes from a Twitter user and fairly reputable general anime and manga news source, @WSJ_Manga (Shonen Jump News). Per Shonen Jump News, the Haikyu!! FINAL film will be officially revealing new information next week in the 30th issue of Shueisha’s flagship manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump.

The world-famous manga magazine is where the series was originally published in the form of creator, author, and illustrator Haruichi Furudate’s manga. The manga’s serialization originally concluded on July 20, 2020, after more than 8 years of consistent publishing. Furudate has also supplemented the series with additional epilogue-esque chapters following its conclusion.

Unfortunately, as for the series’ upcoming FINAL film, little to no information of any significance is currently available. The key visual seen in Shonen Jump News’ tweet above was released when the film was first announced, as was the intention for the film to be split into two parts, with no new information coming since.

While this is somewhat understandable given a typical film release process, fans are certainly getting nervous having gone nearly a year with no additional information. That being said, the scope of what’s left to cover in the two films somewhat justifies the lack of information thus far. Major production issues, if any currently exist, likely stems from what to cut and what to keep from what’s left to adapt.

The series is primarily available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix in most countries worldwide. Digital and physical releases of the series’ material thus far are also available for purchase online and in major retailers globally.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes