Twitter overjoyed and disappointed as Haikyu!! Final is revealed to be a 2 part movie

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Haikyu!! Season 4 “To the Top” second cour faced a brief delay. Since the finale was entirely focused on the Karasuno vs Inaruzaki match, the hype among the fans was insuppressible. Additionally, the end of season 4 turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans after Karasuno gained victory over Inaruzaki.

Some of the major segments in the final episode made viewers ecstatic, which is why fans are eager to learn what the future holds for the boys of Karasuno next season. However, the series recently came up with the disappointing news that the anime won’t be getting a season 5. Regardess, fans are thrilled to know that instead of a new season, it will receive a two-part anime film titled Haikyu!! Final.

Follow along as this article will completely break down the anime community’s reaction to Haikyu!! two-part film announcement.

Twitter went berserk after the announcement of Haikyu!! two-part movie

With the announcement of the two-part film, Haikyu!! fans are saddened as the sequel movies will mark the end of the story. The announcement video also revealed a “kick-off event” that is scheduled for August 2023 but the exact dates are yet to be disclosed.

Blue @BlueJanai @borahaebichx @haikyu_com Hopefully they prove us wrong somehow because the word "Final" is just a marketing term these days just look at Attack On Titan we're in the Final season part 3 lol but it's a movie in Haikyuu's case so it's not looking good at all... @borahaebichx @haikyu_com Hopefully they prove us wrong somehow because the word "Final" is just a marketing term these days just look at Attack On Titan we're in the Final season part 3 lol but it's a movie in Haikyuu's case so it's not looking good at all... https://t.co/jyZc9a8uv5

The final arc of the anime is expected to cover Nekoma vs. Karasuno arc. Fans of the series were caught off guard when the announcement trailer for the movie featured snippets of voiceovers from the characters. As the news took the internet by storm, loyal fans of the series have shared their mixed emotions regarding this announcement.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

HAIKYU!! FINAL Movie

Two-Part Theatrical Sequel Anime!



The movie will have special kick-off event will be held in August 2023!



More: twitter.com 【Teaser Announcement】HAIKYU!! FINAL MovieTwo-Part Theatrical Sequel Anime!The movie will have special kick-off event will be held in August 2023!More: haikyu.jp 【Teaser Announcement】HAIKYU!! FINAL Movie Two-Part Theatrical Sequel Anime!The movie will have special kick-off event will be held in August 2023!✨More: haikyu.jp twitter.com https://t.co/E0HWGoSrG7

🌸セイバは🍓 @Keith_Seibahhh Haikyu is actually getting a 2 part movie. So we getting hoed? After all these years Haikyu is actually getting a 2 part movie. So we getting hoed? After all these years😭 https://t.co/8SZXqKIJKP

Fans are confused by the number of chapters the two sequel movies will cover. Since there are 110 chapters left in the manga, this might put Production I.G. in a tight spot as fans don't want their favorite moments to be omitted. While many enthusiasts were eagerly waiting for season 5, they have been heavily disappointed with the new announcement.

HAIKYUUFESS @HAIKYUUFESS *hq 1 anime season 5 series + 2 film, wdyt?!



me : jujur seneng banget, tapi gamau haikyuu cepet selesai nya juga :( *hq 1 anime season 5 series + 2 film, wdyt?!me : jujur seneng banget, tapi gamau haikyuu cepet selesai nya juga :( https://t.co/PTpNuLyRuy

「 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐧 」 @OldestWetDream first anime movie which will be 6 hours each is incredible. Im hyped!!! Haikyu Final movies being 6 hours each will perfectly adapt the manga so I’m happy. I wonder how i’ll restrain my pee for 6 hours during the movi thofirst anime movie which will be 6 hours each is incredible. Im hyped!!! Haikyu Final movies being 6 hours each will perfectly adapt the manga so I’m happy. I wonder how i’ll restrain my pee for 6 hours during the movi tho💀 first anime movie which will be 6 hours each is incredible. Im hyped!!!

However, not many fans have shared their positive remarks regarding the announcement. It's strange that almost all of them have shown dissatisfaction with the sudden changes. With too many chapters to cover, fans have started speculating on the movie's duration, which they think will be 5-6 hours long.

Blue @BlueJanai @haikyu_com Unless there is something i don't know about yet it's impossible to cover 100+ chapters in 2 movies. @haikyu_com Unless there is something i don't know about yet it's impossible to cover 100+ chapters in 2 movies. https://t.co/K6snd5q5yC

Moreover, there is also a lot of confusion among the fans that the series will still release a season 5, and fans will get two additional movies. This is absolutely false as the official Twitter account of Haikyu!! has announced that the two-part sequel films will be the only continuation of the series.

In Summation:

dj⁷ 💙🌙 • 🎼 • s/h @revelinkarmy Visual representation of what I feel right now because of the Haikyu news. No one talk to me Visual representation of what I feel right now because of the Haikyu news. No one talk to me 😭 https://t.co/ood037fjUe

After the finale of Karasuno vs Inarazaki arc concluded the end of the previous season, news of the fifth installment became one of the most anticipated phenomena within the community. Apart from their evident disappointment, almost all the Haikyu!! fans are saddened by the fact that this two-part sequel film will mark the end of the storyline.

Huncho @MoonlightHuncho @grimglaive The Haikyu anime will end with two movies. So they’ll have to adapt 110 chapters in two movies. Meaning they’ll rush the ending unless the movies are 5/6 hours long each @grimglaive The Haikyu anime will end with two movies. So they’ll have to adapt 110 chapters in two movies. Meaning they’ll rush the ending unless the movies are 5/6 hours long each

Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyu!!, with 405 chapters compiled into 45 volumes, has garnered much praise from the otaku community. The anime ran from 2012 to 2020 with 85 episodes overall, with the fourth installment being a split-cour. Though the film's announcement has raised chaos within the fandom, here's to hoping that Production I.G. won’t disappoint the fans.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

