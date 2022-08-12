Fans speculate Haikyuu! Season 5 as mysterious countdown keeps on ticking

The long awaited Haikyuu! Season 5 may finally be happening, as a new countdown has mysteriously appeared on the official Japanese website. However, there isn't much context behind it. Naturally, many fans want to know what happens when the clock hits zero, with speculation alluding to the arrival of Haikyuu! Season 5.

The last episode that fans saw was "The Promised Land," which featured Karasuno High feeling great after their recent victories. They were set to face off against Nekoma High in the Spring Tournament, a bout that many fans have wanted to see for a long time. Perhaps it could finally happen in Haikyuu! Season 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Haikyuu! Season 5 could be drawing near if the countdown indicates anything

The official countdown is hyperlinked as "haikyu.jp" in the tweet above. Fans should click on the link provided to see the relevant countdown, as the timer will officially end at 6:00 pm Japanese Standard Time. Furthermore, they should mark their calendars for August 13, 2022.

Again, there is very little information provided about the countdown, as fans can only speculate it has something to do with the next season. At the very least, they won't have to wait very long.

Haikyuu! Season 5 has been hotly anticipated for quite a while now, with its last episode having premiered in December 2020. It's been over a year and a half since then.

Fans can only hope Haikyuu! Season 5 will be announced

There still hasn't been a direct confirmation of next season, despite plenty of rumors suggesting that it's on the way. Nonetheless, it's reasonable to assume that the countdown will be related to a future announcement. The sports anime has attracted many fans over the years, so a renewal isn't surprising.

Remember, the manga story is already complete by this point. All that's really left is the anime, which is produced by Production I.G. Furthermore, there's still a lot of bases to cover in that particular adaptation, so manga readers can only hope for a fifth season.

It's currently unknown whether or not the project was stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic a few years ago. However, this is very unlikely, since there was also a four-year gap between the third and fourth seasons, lasting from 2016 to 2020. With that being said, it seems like Production I.G. simply prefer to take their time with the anime.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul