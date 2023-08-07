Mob Psycho 100 season 4: Possibility of a new season, explored

Mob Psycho 100 season 4 has been the topic of discussion among many anime-only fans of the series. This title's source material is a webcomic/web manga written by ONE. This name might sound quite familiar to those who actively consume this medium since it is the same author who also penned the One Punch Man series. Like this title, One Punch Man is also a webcomic originally, which has received a manga adaptation.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 was incredible, and the ending was an emotional rollercoaster. We saw the main character, Shigeo, grow so much over the past six years since the series first received its anime adaptation. Since then, fans have been wondering if Mob Psycho 100 season 4 will release, but the likelihood of that happening is extremely low.

Understanding why Mob Psycho 100 season 4 might not receive the green light

sadie @Sadie65 pic.twitter.com/zTQIlNmrIe Mob Psycho 100 is so criminally underrated and can't believe this beautiful masterpiece is ending already🥹 #mp100

One of the main reasons why Mob Psycho 100 season 4 might not happen is due to the absence of canonical content. The source material has been fully adapted, with season 3 concluding the original storyline ONE had envisioned.

There is a chance that Studio Bones might revisit the series and work on some original content to keep the franchise running. However, it is unlikely that ONE will also create more chapters where it was left off since the conclusion shown in season 3 was beautifully crafted and quite satisfying.

While Mob Psycho 100 season 4 might not get the green light, the title has a one-shot named Reigen that could receive an anime adaptation. Even if it does, it will not be part of the canon storyline and could be introduced as a filler series. Given how profitable this series is, Studio Bones’ attempts to keep the franchise running could lead to the one-shot's anime adaptation.

The satisfying conclusion of the overall storyline

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed



Honesty and acceptance being at the forefront of Mob Psycho 100's ending is exactly what I wanted to see as it's been a core value of the story utilized for almost every character, yet not something Mob could achieve fully... until now. Excellent finale. - "This is the real me"Honesty and acceptance being at the forefront of Mob Psycho 100's ending is exactly what I wanted to see as it's been a core value of the story utilized for almost every character, yet not something Mob could achieve fully... until now. Excellent finale. - pic.twitter.com/a64IWyTG9i

The beauty of this series is that, at first glance, it could deceive the uninformed audience about the protagonist’s goals and the themes explored in the series. While a character like Shigeo is incredibly overpowered, the crux of the story is not his physical abilities but his wish to live a simple life.

The conclusion of the series featured Mob completely losing control while having an inner monologue. It was all about Mob and his split personality “???%”, with the latter attempting to gain control. Towards the end of the series, Mob, who thought he would get abandoned in this situation, had a strong set of friends who refused to leave his side.

Reigen even admitted that he used Mob’s esper abilities to make money. But he told Mob that he accepts him for who he is. He also urged him to accept every aspect of himself - the good and the bad. Shigeo finally accepted himself for who he was and confessed his feelings to Tsubomi, his crush.

Despite Tsubomi's rejection, Mob went on to live a fulfilling normal life while being the Vice President of the Body Improvement Club. The story ended with all the important characters surprising Reigen Arataka with a birthday party. And most importantly, Shigeo Mob let out the most genuine smile that could light up the world.

With a satisfying conclusion such as this, the fanbase would be quite unhappy if the series tried to create a new set of problems for Mob to fix. Therefore, it is doubtful that we will have a Mob Psycho 100 season 4.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.