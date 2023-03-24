With his latest tweet, Mob Psycho 100 creator ONE has managed to excite fans with the possibility of a sequel story. He has recently released a new artwork featuring the main characters of the series as all three of them look to have aged up.

Mob Psycho 100 follows the story of Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, a boy with strong esper powers, who wants to live a normal life. To control his powers, he decides to work under a self-proclaimed spirit medium Reigen Arataka. With Mob's suppressed emotions growing inside little by little, his power threatens to break through its limits.

Mob Psycho 100 creator's artwork leaves the fandom hoping for a sequel series

Screenshot of ONE's Tweet through his official Twitter account (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

As mentioned earlier, ONE's latest tweet has left fans urging for a sequel series for Mob Psycho 100 after the anime series came to an end last year. The illustration features Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, Arataka Reigen, and Katsuya Serizawa, who seem to have aged up by 10 years.

By the end of the anime, Reigen Arataka had turned 29, meaning that it has been 10 years since then. Moreover, given how Shigeo is shown to have aged up to 25 years, Reigen aged up to 39 years, and Serizawa has aged up to 41 years.

The three characters seem to be on a fishing trip as Mob hopes to catch a Kappa, while Serizawa has seemingly already caught a fish. However, as per the illustration, it seems to be a dream sequence for a 28-year-old Reigen Arataka.

Can Mob Psycho 100 really return?

Shigeo Kageyama being rejected by Tsubomi Takane (Image via BONES)

As per the context of the tweet, there is no reason to believe that a sequel was in the works. However, the fact that ONE has drawn such an illustration in the first place causes fans to think that they can expect a sequel series in the future.

Mob Psycho 100 saw Shigeo Kageyama finally accepting his emotions, following which he was able to live a happier life. Given how the series ended, it seems impossible that ONE would want to ruin that ending.

Reigen Arataka as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

However, considering the illustration, there lies the small possibility that ONE might be creating a one-shot chapter featuring the characters after 10 years. This would subsequently help fans to see how their favorite characters will end up after the events of the manga/anime.

Thus, to confirm if any such rumors are true or not, fans will have to wait for any further news about the same to be announced.

Poll : 0 votes