The Beginning After the End episode 1 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. The episode will air on Fuji Television, Kansai Television, AT-X, and some other Japanese TV channels. International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Just like Solo Leveling, The Beginning After the End is one of the most anticipated anime adaptations based on a manhwa series. The anime follows the tale of King Grey, the most powerful King in history, who is reincarnated as a little boy named Arthur Leywin. Given a second chance in life, King Arthur tries to redeem his mistakes by doing things better than before.

The anime's production team has yet to unveil the preview trailer/images for the first episode. However, as seen from the series' preview trailers and promotional videos, let's see what The Beginning After the End anime might be packing for the fans.

The Beginning After the End episode 1 (Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? episode 1) release date and time for all regions

The Beginning After the End episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2024, at 11:30 PM (according to Japanese Standard Time). However, the release date and timings will vary according to different geographical regions of the world. Some of these release dates and times are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 8:00 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday April 2, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday April 3, 2025 1:00 am

The Beginning After the End episode 1: Where to Watch

According to local airing timings in Japan, The Beginning After the End episode 1 will air on the TV channels AT-X, Fuji Television, Tokai Television, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, Fukushima Television, Ishikawa Television, and Kansai Television.

The episode will be available for streaming on local Japanese streaming sites like d Anime store and U-Next a day after the TV airing (April 3, 2025). For international fans, The Beginning After the End episode 1 is only available for streaming on Crunchyroll as a part of its Spring 2025 anime line-up.

The Beginning After the End synopsis

King Grey as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The anime is a fantasy series that takes place in a fantasy world. The Beginning After the End tells the tale of Arthur Leywin, the strongest king in the world, known for his power and wisdom across the border.

However, the series starts with a monologue of the King stating his death due to assassination. Despite being at the top of the world, Grey had regrets, and he died with them in his heart. Fortunately, Grey was given another chance as he was reincarnated as an infant named Arthur Leywin.

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Moreover, King Grey also retains the memories of his past life. As Arthur Leywin, the protagonist, realizes that his new family might be in grave danger. So, to prepare for the worst, he starts training from a very young age, and his talent makes him a high-level mage at a very young age.

Moreover, his reputation goes beyond borders. However, as the danger strikes, Arthur is separated from his parents. So, will Arthur keep calm when faced with such a big calamity?

What to expect from The Beginning After the End episode 1?

Arthur Leywin and his mother as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

As of this article's publication, preview images for the episode haven't been released. However, fans can expect The Beginning After the End episode 1 to introduce its characters and put a focus on Arthur's life as King Grey.

Moreover, the first episode might end with King Grey's assassination, leading to his reincarnation as Arthur Leywin. The preview images/trailer will be updated here whenever they are released, so stay tuned.

