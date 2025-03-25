The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. This romantic comedy series is the latest EMT production, adapted after the recent conclusion of the debut season of I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons—this time around with a theme centered around baseball.

Murata is a salaryman who is committed to his work but ends up getting tired every single day, which is why he goes to the baseball stadium to relax. However, during one fateful game, he meets a beautiful young woman named Ruriko who works at the stadium and a friendship begins to blossom between them. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1 is expected to introduce the protagonists and their nature to the audience.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Ruriko as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared).

According to the release schedule, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1 is slated to come out next week in many different regions, as listed in the following table:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8:00 am Tuesday April 1, 2025

Central Time 10:00 am Tuesday April 1, 2025

Eastern Time 11:00 am Tuesday April 1, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025

Central European Time 4:00 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Tuesday April 1, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 2, 2025

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1?

Key visual of Ruriko (Image via EMT Squared).

When it comes to anime fans who are currently living in Japan, they will be able to watch this baseball series on platforms such as TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X. Furthermore, international fans can opt for Crunchyroll to stream the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1. The viewers will have have to pay for the subscription to get these services.

The premise of the series

Another key visual of the series (Image via EMT Squared).

As mentioned earlier, the series focuses on Murata, voiced by Satoshi Inomata, a salaryman who is always overworked and only gets a chance to relax when he goes to the baseball stadium. However, one day, he meets a young woman named Ruriko, voiced by Fairouz Ai, who sells food and beer there.

Ruriko is a free spirit, and this quality surprises Murata in a positive manner. As seen in the promotional trailer of the series, he, in a way, envies the way she carries herself and begins to develop feelings for her.

Majority of the narrative takes place in the baseball stadium, as Ruriko works there and Murata comes to visit her to get to know her more. There are also several supporting characters, including some fellow girls who work with Ruriko and add some playful events to the series.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1?

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 1 aims to bring a combination of sports and romantic comedy. It is expected to be focused on introducing the characters, Murata and Riruko. Furthermore, this installment is likely to establish their personalities and character dynamics, which will be the basis of the series going forward.

