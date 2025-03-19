Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12 is set to be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST through platforms like AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. In this episode a lot of events unfold, such as Tinasha and Oscar resolving the issues at Magdalsia and with the Witch of the Forbidden Forest.

The majority of the episode focuses on Valt and his motivations to obtain Eleterria and use it for his gain, which includes staying with his loved one. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12 will end the story in this season, which is bound to have a showdown between Oscar and Tinasha against Valt in some shape or form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12 release date and time for all regions

Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The following list includes the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12 for various regions across the globe, along with their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday March 25 Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday March 25 Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday March 25 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday March 25 Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday March 25 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday March 25 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday March 25 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 26

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12?

Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

When it comes to those anime fans who are living in Japan, they can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.

Furthermore, those living abroad can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, they will need to pay for a subscription to get these services.

Recap of Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11

Oscar and Tinasha sharing a tender moment together (Image via ENGI Studios)

The most recent installment of this 2025 winter anime begins where the previous one left off as Oscar has a conversation with Valt in the latter's room. Through this discussion the mysterious antagonist reveals many different timelines of Oscar's relationship with Tinasha, pushing him to do more and giving the protagonist more details of what to do moving forward.

Furthermore, the episode features the resolution of Tinasha's conflict with the Witch of the Forbidden Forest as the armies of Tuldarr and Magdalsia clash. It is revealed that King Hubert took over the witch's body, which Oscar reveals as he convinces Tinasha to accept his help. This leads to Tinasha finding Senn, her spirit, and also manages to unleash Lucretia, gaining the upper hand over Hubert.

The final part of the installment then switches to a tender moment between Tinasha and Oscar, with both agreeing to support each other. However, as the people of Tuldarr are in a ceremony, Tinasha finds Valt and has a conversation where the different timelines are explained. Ultimately, the episode ends with the cliffhanger of Valt's threat over Tuldarr and how he intends to destroy Eleterria.

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12? (speculative)

Tinasha as seen near the end of the episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 12 will end the season of this fantasy anime, providing a conclusion of the conflict that the duo of protagonists has with Valt. There is a good chance that time could be rewind or manipulated in some shape or form because that is the nature of the series and Valt seems to be pushing events in that direction.

