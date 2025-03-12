Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 is set to be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST through platforms like AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. The previous episode revealed Valt's past and his motivations, providing significant context to his actions.

Ad

The majority of the episode focused on Valt's desire to alter time to prevent Miralys from dying, but this effort has repeatedly failed. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 will feature a conversation between him and Oscar, which was established at the end of this installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 release date and time for all regions

A promotional illustration of Valt for this episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The following list includes the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 for various regions across the globe, along with their respective time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday March 18 Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday March 18 Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday March 18 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday March 18 Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday March 18 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday March 18 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday March 18 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 19

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11?

A dead Tinasha in the previous timeline (Image via ENGI Studios)

Anime fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.

Ad

Those living abroad can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, they will need to pay for a subscription.

Recap of Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10

Tinasha and Oscar, as seen in the previous timeline (Image via ENGI Studios)

The most recent installment of this 2025 winter anime begins with Tinasha practicing with her mage apprentices, only to reveal that Valt is one of them. It turns out that this is a different timeline where Tinasha and Oscar became queen and king, respectively, and tragedy followed, leading to the events of this second season.

Ad

Furthermore, the episode features more of Valt's motivations and actions, showing that he has been traversing different timelines throughout his life, with Miralys, his beloved, dying repeatedly. This is depicted in the episode as she perishes during one of Savas' attacks on Farsas to take revenge on Tinasha, with Miralys being one of the casualties. The episode also portrays Tinasha's death and Valt planting the seeds for Oscar's decision to alter the timeline.

Ad

The final part of the installment focuses on the present, as Tinasha decides to pursue him, detecting where he is and ravaging the house. She then confronts Travis and Oscar, and the demon reveals that there are individuals known as time readers, a clan of people who manipulate timelines to record events. Valt is the leader of that clan and seeks the Eleterria. The episode concludes on a cliffhanger as the antagonist appears in Oscar's room.

Ad

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11? (speculative)

Travis, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 will continue this fantasy anime, focusing on the threat of Valt and his upcoming conversation with Oscar. There is a strong possibility that this will involve the use of Eleterria and the two gentlemen's positions on sacrificing the timeline for the sake of their beloveds.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback