Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 is set to be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST through platforms like AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. The previous episode revealed Valt's past and his motivations, providing significant context to his actions.
The majority of the episode focused on Valt's desire to alter time to prevent Miralys from dying, but this effort has repeatedly failed. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 will feature a conversation between him and Oscar, which was established at the end of this installment.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 release date and time for all regions
The following list includes the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 for various regions across the globe, along with their respective time zones:
Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11?
Anime fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.
Those living abroad can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, they will need to pay for a subscription.
Recap of Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10
The most recent installment of this 2025 winter anime begins with Tinasha practicing with her mage apprentices, only to reveal that Valt is one of them. It turns out that this is a different timeline where Tinasha and Oscar became queen and king, respectively, and tragedy followed, leading to the events of this second season.
Furthermore, the episode features more of Valt's motivations and actions, showing that he has been traversing different timelines throughout his life, with Miralys, his beloved, dying repeatedly. This is depicted in the episode as she perishes during one of Savas' attacks on Farsas to take revenge on Tinasha, with Miralys being one of the casualties. The episode also portrays Tinasha's death and Valt planting the seeds for Oscar's decision to alter the timeline.
The final part of the installment focuses on the present, as Tinasha decides to pursue him, detecting where he is and ravaging the house. She then confronts Travis and Oscar, and the demon reveals that there are individuals known as time readers, a clan of people who manipulate timelines to record events. Valt is the leader of that clan and seeks the Eleterria. The episode concludes on a cliffhanger as the antagonist appears in Oscar's room.
What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11? (speculative)
Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 11 will continue this fantasy anime, focusing on the threat of Valt and his upcoming conversation with Oscar. There is a strong possibility that this will involve the use of Eleterria and the two gentlemen's positions on sacrificing the timeline for the sake of their beloveds.
Related articles:
- Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more