Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10 is going to come out on Tuesday, March 11, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. The most recent installment was focused on a new character, Lucia, taking over the kingdom of Magdalsia and Tinasha trying to find a way to deal with that.

The majority of the episode focuses on Tinasha researching Lucia's true identity and the possibility she could be one of the world's three witches. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10 is likely to show more of Valt's plan, now that he has Eleterria, and Tinasha making her move to stop the enemy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The following list has the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10 for other regions all over the world, along with their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday March 11 Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday March 11 Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday March 11 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday March 11 Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday March 11 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday March 11 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday March 11 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 12

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10?

Valt as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Those anime fans in Japan are going to be able to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Furthermore, when it comes to those who are living abroad, can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. It is also worth pointing out they will have to pay for the subscription.

Recap of Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 9

A scene from the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

In this 2025 winter anime episode, the story starts with Valt waking up an unknown woman under a spell and then switching to the kingdom of Magdalsia as King Hubert falls sick. Then the story shows Tinasha receiving this news in Tuldarr and deciding to go to that kingdom to aid them since they are neighbors.

The episode then features Tinasha and Oscar having a conversation as the former tells the latter what she is going to do in Magdalsia and then disappears. As the witch appears in that place, they are greeted by a woman named Lucia, who has taken over the land with a letter written by King Hubert and asks Tinasha to walk away, with the latter accepting, albeit with reluctance.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Tinasha and Oscar theorizing that this woman could be Lucretia, the Witch of the Forbidden Forest, and has psychological magic. Later on, Oscar and his assistant Lazar are attacked by Valt, who takes the Akashia blade and uses it to get the Eleterria. The episode concludes with Tinasha saving her beloved and coming up with a plan to face and defeat Valt once and for all.

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10? (speculative)

A scene from the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 10 is going to show more of Oscar and Tinasha's relationship, especially since their wedding day is very close. Furthermore, the most recent episode of this fantasy anime ended with Tinasha claiming that she is going to fight Valt with the side of her he doesn't know, which is bound to be important in the next installment.

