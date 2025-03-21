Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 is going to come out on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The latest episode introduces two more sisters of the Yggdrasil trees, Kursh and May, while Ein travels to one of them to take care of the threat of the demons, which features a combat with a member of its royalty, Ioana.

Ad

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 is going to conclude the debut season of this anime, so, it is very likely to provide a cliffhanger of sorts for the story. There is a good chance the final installment might explain more about Echidna, her current state of affairs, and how she ended up siding with the demons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 release date and time for all regions

Kursh as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday March 27, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday March 27, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday March 27, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday March 27, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday March 27, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday March 27, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday March 27, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday March 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12?

Hornet as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Anime fans living in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 on platforms such as Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Ad

International viewers can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Echidna as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The episode starts in the demon realm as two underlings discuss the fall of Shadow and Falcon, introducing the character of Ioana, a member of the demonic royalty, and how Echidna tasks him with the mission of murdering the protagonist.

Ad

When it comes to Ein, Alice informs them that one of the Yggdrasil trees is in danger, thus introducing an image of her sister, Kursh, and how she is protecting May because the latter's guardian was murdered long ago.

This 2025 winter anime then moves to the land of this tree, which is a jungle where people cannot fly so Ein cannot do that to scan the area. He finds a bee army and its leader, the demon Hornet, soundly defeated by Ein without much issue, leading to Ioana's entrance.

Ad

The last portion of the installment is the battle between Ein and Ioana, which shows the latter's extreme confidence, which proves to be his downfall. It turns out that the protagonist imbued his fists with a type of magic that allowed him to drain his level, meaning that he was significantly weakened. Ioanna escapes and swears to get even, with Ein and his party finding Kursh and May.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12?

Ad

Ein as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 is going to conclude this season of this fantasy anime and, as mentioned earlier, perhaps provide some explanation regarding Echidna's evil ways. Moreover, there is a good chance that it will show Ein planning his next course of action with his new party members.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback