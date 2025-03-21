Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 is going to come out on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The latest episode introduces two more sisters of the Yggdrasil trees, Kursh and May, while Ein travels to one of them to take care of the threat of the demons, which features a combat with a member of its royalty, Ioana.
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 is going to conclude the debut season of this anime, so, it is very likely to provide a cliffhanger of sorts for the story. There is a good chance the final installment might explain more about Echidna, her current state of affairs, and how she ended up siding with the demons.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 release date and time for all regions
The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:
Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12?
Anime fans living in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 on platforms such as Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.
International viewers can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they have to pay for a subscription.
Recap of the previous episode
The episode starts in the demon realm as two underlings discuss the fall of Shadow and Falcon, introducing the character of Ioana, a member of the demonic royalty, and how Echidna tasks him with the mission of murdering the protagonist.
When it comes to Ein, Alice informs them that one of the Yggdrasil trees is in danger, thus introducing an image of her sister, Kursh, and how she is protecting May because the latter's guardian was murdered long ago.
This 2025 winter anime then moves to the land of this tree, which is a jungle where people cannot fly so Ein cannot do that to scan the area. He finds a bee army and its leader, the demon Hornet, soundly defeated by Ein without much issue, leading to Ioana's entrance.
The last portion of the installment is the battle between Ein and Ioana, which shows the latter's extreme confidence, which proves to be his downfall. It turns out that the protagonist imbued his fists with a type of magic that allowed him to drain his level, meaning that he was significantly weakened. Ioanna escapes and swears to get even, with Ein and his party finding Kursh and May.
What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12?
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 12 is going to conclude this season of this fantasy anime and, as mentioned earlier, perhaps provide some explanation regarding Echidna's evil ways. Moreover, there is a good chance that it will show Ein planning his next course of action with his new party members.
Related articles:
- Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more