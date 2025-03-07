Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 is going to come out on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The latest episode was focused on Ein cutting through the horde of enemies that were going to attack Rayshik, and also the revelation of Shadow's actions to take over the kingdom, manipulating Nigun in the process.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 is likely to present the battle between Ein and Shadow, especially considering that the latter has taken over Nigun's body. Moreover, there is a good chance that the next episode is going to end this arc and present the first hints of the coming one.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Ein as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday March 13, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday March 13, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday March 13, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday March 13, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday March 13, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday March 13, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday March 13, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday March 13, 2025

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10?

An exhausted Ein with Yuri in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Anime fans living in Japan will be able to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 on platforms such as Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

When it comes to international viewers, they can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Ein being praised after saving Rayshik (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The episode begins with Ein facing off against the horde of monsters who are going to destroy Rayshik, with the protagonist giving his all to defeat every single one of those creatures as he pushes his limits. He barely wins, but manages to inspire the civilians as they decide to fight from now on instead of being victims, and vow to protect their loved ones as a thank you to the protagonist.

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime depicts Nigun, the lord of Rayshik, as he reaches out to the civilians and tells them to walk away from Ein, calling him a deceitful demon. However, the people choose to side with the protagonist and claim he did protect them, unlike he did. This leads to Nigun being cornered and Shadow seizes this opportunity to take over his body, leading to a somewhat lengthy flashback.

The last portion of the episode focuses on a flashback of Nigun's childhood, where it is revealed that his father, the then-lord of Rayshik, was kind to his people and was always willing to help them out.

Nigun, as a kid, struggled with his health and was rejected, with Shadow stepping in to manipulate him. It is revealed here that Nigun poisoned his father by accident because of Shadow, with the demon taking over his body and challenging Ein to a confrontation.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10?

Kid Nigun and Shadow as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 is going to focus on Ein's battle with Shadow, which is bound to be the central point of the coming installment. This fantasy anime is also going to introduce a new quest for the protagonist since it is very likely that this arc is going to conclude with the next episode.

