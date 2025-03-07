  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Mar 07, 2025 19:30 GMT
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and more (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and more (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 is going to come out on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The latest episode was focused on Ein cutting through the horde of enemies that were going to attack Rayshik, and also the revelation of Shadow's actions to take over the kingdom, manipulating Nigun in the process.

Ad

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 is likely to present the battle between Ein and Shadow, especially considering that the latter has taken over Nigun's body. Moreover, there is a good chance that the next episode is going to end this arc and present the first hints of the coming one.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Ein as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Ein as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Ad
Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time4:00 amThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Central Time6:00 amThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Eastern Time7:00 amThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time12:00 pmThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Central European Time1:00 pmThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Indian Standard Time5:30 pmThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Philippine Time8:00 pmThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Australia Central Time9:30 pmThursdayMarch 13, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10?

An exhausted Ein with Yuri in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
An exhausted Ein with Yuri in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Anime fans living in Japan will be able to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 on platforms such as Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Ad

When it comes to international viewers, they can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Ein being praised after saving Rayshik (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Ein being praised after saving Rayshik (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The episode begins with Ein facing off against the horde of monsters who are going to destroy Rayshik, with the protagonist giving his all to defeat every single one of those creatures as he pushes his limits. He barely wins, but manages to inspire the civilians as they decide to fight from now on instead of being victims, and vow to protect their loved ones as a thank you to the protagonist.

Ad

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime depicts Nigun, the lord of Rayshik, as he reaches out to the civilians and tells them to walk away from Ein, calling him a deceitful demon. However, the people choose to side with the protagonist and claim he did protect them, unlike he did. This leads to Nigun being cornered and Shadow seizes this opportunity to take over his body, leading to a somewhat lengthy flashback.

The last portion of the episode focuses on a flashback of Nigun's childhood, where it is revealed that his father, the then-lord of Rayshik, was kind to his people and was always willing to help them out.

Ad

Nigun, as a kid, struggled with his health and was rejected, with Shadow stepping in to manipulate him. It is revealed here that Nigun poisoned his father by accident because of Shadow, with the demon taking over his body and challenging Ein to a confrontation.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10?

Kid Nigun and Shadow as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Kid Nigun and Shadow as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 10 is going to focus on Ein's battle with Shadow, which is bound to be the central point of the coming installment. This fantasy anime is also going to introduce a new quest for the protagonist since it is very likely that this arc is going to conclude with the next episode.

Ad

Related articles:

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी