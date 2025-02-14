Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 will air on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The most recent episode of this fantasy series shows Ein dealing with his insecurities since he considers that he only got stronger because of Yuri. Moreover, the protagonist also faces Zoid, who has become a monster, thanks to Echidna.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 is likely to address Ein's next adventure through the Dungeons and perhaps finding a new Yggdrasil tree spirit. Moreover, the latest installment gives some glimpses of Echidna's powers and her motivations, which can be expanded in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Echidna as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday Thursday 20, 2025

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7?

Zoid as a monster in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Viewers residing overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they are required to pay for a subscription to get this service.

Recap of the previous episode

Yuri as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The most recent episode starts with Ein sleeping out of exhaustion and Yuri thinking that she wants to do more for him as she talks with Pina, with the two Yggdrasil spirits deciding to go outside. As this is happening, Zoid speaks to Echidna and the latter offers him the power to face and defeat Ein. Zoid accepts it and quickly turns into a monster.

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime depicts the protagonist going through a nightmare where he is faced with his insecurities, believing that he only survived Zoid's betrayal because of Yuri and not his own strength. Speaking of Zoid, he goes on a rampage in his monster form, even killing Jolene, his former partner, and faces Pina and Yuri, who were taking care of the hurt civilians.

The last portion of this episode focuses on Ein stepping onto the battlefield and facing Zoid, with the two sharing dialogue where the villain mentions how they are both scum and the same kind of monster.

Ein receives support from Yuri and Urusula, as both of them tell him that he has improved and helped others because he is a good person. The protagonist stands the fight purifying Zoid with Yuri's powers in his blade, offering his former enemy a chance to redeem himself.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7?

Zoid as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 7 is likely to focus on establishing Ein's next course of action. This fantasy anime might feature an exploration of a new Dungeon.

Moreover, the final moments of the previous episode have depicted Echidna being satisfied with the battle since she has obtained more information about Ein's abilities. It means that she is expected to appear again and fight the protagonist in some shape or form.

