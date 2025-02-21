Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 will air on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The most recent episode of this fantasy series follows Ein as he deals with a new spirit of the Yggdrasil tree, Alice, and her guardian, Akahane. Alice struggles with her insecurities and fears of going out into the world because of Echidna's apparent passing.

Ad

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 is likely to address Ein's next adventure through the Dungeons, possibly finding a new Yggdrasil tree spirit. Moreover, Echidna sent an enemy to deal with Ein in the most recent episode, but he was quickly defeated, so she is likely to return in some shape or form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Echidna as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday February 27, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday February 27, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday February 27, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday February 27, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday February 27, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday February 27, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday February 27, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday February 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8?

Alice as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Meanwhile, international viewers can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required to access the service.

Ad

Recap of the previous episode

Akahane as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The episode begins with Ein being asked by Yuri to kiss him, with Ursula explaining that it is necessary for their connection to be stronger. This leads to a funny conclusion since the protagonist kisses her on the forehead by accident. Later, Echidna sends an ally of hers, Falco, to deal with him, but Ein defeats him with ease thanks to his bond with Yuri having grown stronger.

Ad

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime depicts the protagonist going to a secret library in the castle since it has a lot of information regarding the Dungeons, but Ein's allies cannot access it because only humans can enter. That is how she meets the librarian, Alice, who is also Yuri's sister, and Akahane said the librarian's mother and guardian.

The last portion of this episode focuses on Alice's solitude and her deep desire to explore the outside world, though fear holds her back. She also harbors growing feelings for Ein. It is the protagonist who manages to convince her, and they go out with Akahane, with Alice's feelings growing stronger. This is something that Pina realizes, and she attempts to tease her to get a reaction out of her.

Ad

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8?

Alice as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 is likely to focus on establishing Ein's next course of action. This fantasy anime might feature an exploration of a new Dungeon, especially now that Akahane and Alice have joined the party and need to prove their worth on the battlefield. Moreover, there is a very good chance that Echidna is going after them in some shape or form.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback