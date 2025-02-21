  • home icon
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 21, 2025 11:30 GMT
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 release date and more (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 will air on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The most recent episode of this fantasy series follows Ein as he deals with a new spirit of the Yggdrasil tree, Alice, and her guardian, Akahane. Alice struggles with her insecurities and fears of going out into the world because of Echidna's apparent passing.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 is likely to address Ein's next adventure through the Dungeons, possibly finding a new Yggdrasil tree spirit. Moreover, Echidna sent an enemy to deal with Ein in the most recent episode, but he was quickly defeated, so she is likely to return in some shape or form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

also-read-trending Trending

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Echidna as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time4:00 amThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Central Time6:00 amThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Eastern Time7:00 amThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time12:00 pmThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Central European Time1:00 pmThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Indian Standard Time5:30 pmThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Philippine Time8:00 pmThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Australia Central Time9:30 pmThursdayFebruary 27, 2025
Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8?

Alice as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Meanwhile, international viewers can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required to access the service.

Recap of the previous episode

Akahane as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
The episode begins with Ein being asked by Yuri to kiss him, with Ursula explaining that it is necessary for their connection to be stronger. This leads to a funny conclusion since the protagonist kisses her on the forehead by accident. Later, Echidna sends an ally of hers, Falco, to deal with him, but Ein defeats him with ease thanks to his bond with Yuri having grown stronger.

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime depicts the protagonist going to a secret library in the castle since it has a lot of information regarding the Dungeons, but Ein's allies cannot access it because only humans can enter. That is how she meets the librarian, Alice, who is also Yuri's sister, and Akahane said the librarian's mother and guardian.

The last portion of this episode focuses on Alice's solitude and her deep desire to explore the outside world, though fear holds her back. She also harbors growing feelings for Ein. It is the protagonist who manages to convince her, and they go out with Akahane, with Alice's feelings growing stronger. This is something that Pina realizes, and she attempts to tease her to get a reaction out of her.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8?

Alice as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)
Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 8 is likely to focus on establishing Ein's next course of action. This fantasy anime might feature an exploration of a new Dungeon, especially now that Akahane and Alice have joined the party and need to prove their worth on the battlefield. Moreover, there is a very good chance that Echidna is going after them in some shape or form.

Edited by Shubham Soni
