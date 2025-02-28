Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 will air on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The most recent episode of this fantasy series follows Ein as he agrees to aid the people of the Rayshik kingdom while addressing the consequences of his actions and the fact he can't be a protector of every single kingdom.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 is likely to address Ein's actions in this installment as he tries to protect the people of Rayshik from a horde of monsters. Moreover, the city's ruler, Nigun von Rayshik, has also been manipulated by a demon, which is bound to be key in the following episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 release date and time for all regions

The girl who was going to be sacrificed to the Hydra (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday March 6, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday March 6, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday March 6, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday March 6, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday March 6, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday March 6, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday March 6, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday March 6, 2025

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9?

The Shadow as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Fans in Japan can watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Meanwhile, international viewers can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required to access the service.

Recap of the previous episode

The destruction of Rayshik as seen in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The episode begins with Ein and the rest of his party resting in a sauna, which is mostly played out for comedic purposes, although it also highlights Alice's weakened body and her feelings for the protagonist. Then, the scene switches to Jasper and Meegan asking Ein to help the people of Rayshik since they are under siege, with him accepting because he knows the feeling of being overwhelmed by stronger people.

Afterward, this 2025 winter anime depicts the protagonist saving an innocent girl from Rayshik who was going to be sacrificed to feed the monster known as Hydra, with Ein defeating it with ease. However, he then pays a visit to the ruler of the city, Nigun von Rayshik, who shows great anger for the death of the Hydra since that creature was keeping the demons at bay, with Ein having an inner conflict about what to do since he can't stay there forever.

The last portion of this episode focuses on the revelation that Nigun is talking to a dark reflection of his through a mirror, who turns out to be a demon who wants his body. Ein tries to help the civilians by creating a harvest and a huge wall to keep the demons at bay, with a citizen telling him that Nigun's father was very helpful but his son was the beginning of the end for them. Shortly after, the protagonist realizes that monsters are heading to the town and vows to protect them.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9?

Ein assessing the destruction of Rayshik (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 9 is likely to focus on establishing Ein's battle with the monsters that are attacking Rayshik and his next course of action. This fantasy anime has also established the threat of Nigun von Rayshik and Shadow, which is something that is bound to be explored in the next installment.

