Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11 is set to come out on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 pm JST. When it comes to the most recent installment, it focused on the resolution of Ein's battle with Shadow as Nigun manages to take over his body once more and redeem himself, to a degree.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11 is bound to introduce a new plot point for Ein and the party to deal with, perhaps with the introduction of a new demon to face. Furthermore, there is also the chance that this is going to be about a Yggdrasil tree and the group having a new member.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Even Given the Worthless Appraiser series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11 release date and time for all regions

Nigun fighting back in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The release schedule for Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 4:00 am Thursday March 20, 2025

Central Time 6:00 am Thursday March 20, 2025

Eastern Time 7:00 am Thursday March 20, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 12:00 pm Thursday March 20, 2025

Central European Time 1:00 pm Thursday March 20, 2025

Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday March 20, 2025

Philippine Time 8:00 pm Thursday March 20, 2025

Australia Central Time 9:30 pm Thursday March 20, 2025

Where to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11?

Shadow as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Anime fans living in Japan will be able to watch Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11 on platforms such as Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

When it comes to international viewers, they can stream the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Nigun as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The episode begins where the previous one left off as Shadow takes over Nigun's body and starts to fight with Ein, with the demon showing the ability to neutralize the protagonist's magic and abilities. As he begins to be cornered, Ein tries to appeal to Nigun's humanity, with Shadow claiming that if he doesn't kill them, then he and his monsters are going to decimate Rayshik.

Ein doesn't want to kill him because he thinks every life has value; this 2025 winter anime then shows Nigun's psyche as he begins to hear the protagonist's voice. It is revealed that he wants to be like his father and starts to fight back, stabbing his body in the process, and has a final conversation with Shadow, thanking him for his friendship, although the demon insults him and runs away.

The last portion of the installment focuses on Ein capturing Shadow's true body but he dies because of a spell when trying to tell him why demons are after the protagonist. Nigun is healed by Yuri and apologizes to the people of Rayshik, even going as far as handing himself over to the authorities and getting into prison. It is later revealed that Nigun requested the position of lord of Rayshik be given to Ein, thus becoming royalty in the process.

What to expect from Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11?

Ein as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Even Given the Worthless Appraiser episode 11 is going to give attention to Ein's next mission and there is a very good chance that it is going to establish the cliffhanger of the upcoming season. Furthermore, this fantasy anime is very likely to establish a new Yggdrasil tree and a new party member, as evidenced by what has been shown in the opening.

