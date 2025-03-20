Magic Maker episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 12 will be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. Regarding the events of the most recent episode, the demon is revealed to be named Ainswelf. It begins to destroy Istoria, and the protagonist must face him, as he is the sole human magic user.

The vast majority of this episode centers on Shion's battle with Ainswelf and the revelation that there is a lineage of humans who can use magic, with the protagonist being one of them. Magic Maker episode 12 will end this season and also provide explanations in the aftermath of this decisive battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Magic Maker episode 12 release date and time for all regions

Ainswelf, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

The release times for Magic Maker episode 12 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7 am Wednesday March 26 Central Time 9 am Wednesday March 26 Eastern Time 10 am Wednesday March 26 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday March 26 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday March 26 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Wednesday March 26 Philippine Time 11 pm Wednesday March 26 Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday March 27

Where to watch Magic Maker episode 12?

Shion, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

For anime fans in Japan, Magic Maker episode 12 will be shown on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X. International viewers can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. Viewers may have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent installment of this 2025 winter anime picks up where the previous episode left off. The mysterious demon before the protagonist introduces himself as Ainswelf and explains that he was sealed for several centuries. With this revelation, he unleashes a powerful attack that breaks the entrance of Istoria, and Shion barely manages to save Brigitte, Raphina, and Grast.

Raphina, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

The protagonist realizes he is the only one who can see Shion's magic and decides to aid Grast's last stand so the girls can help the civilians evacuate the city. Meanwhile, Cole takes care of the people wounded by the destruction of Ainswelf, and Shion begins to fight the demon, who he discovers is also a vampire, during their clash.

The last portion of the episode focuses on Shion's battle with Ainswelf, where the latter proves to be a superior user of magic. The fight also reveals that the protagonist possesses magic due to his unique lineage. However, Grast's surprise attack, backed by Gawain's return, fails, and Shion barely survives because Raphina steps in to help. Ainswelf tries to turn Shion into a vampire by biting him, but the latter is unaffected. The viewers then learn that the fairies blessed him, thus making him immune.

This leads to Ainswelf's moment of weakness since the protagonist's blessed blood has poisoned him. Shion then uses his knowledge of magic to gain the upper hand and deliver the finishing blow.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 12?

Raphina and Shion, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Magic Maker episode 12 will conclude the first season of this isekai anime and may provide answers to many storylines and unanswered questions, such as Ainswelf's existence, Shion's lineage, and more. Furthermore, the next episode is likely to provide the main character with motivation and a clear course of action.

