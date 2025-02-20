Magic Maker episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 8 will air on Thursday, February 27, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series continues now by having Shion practice magic and a two-year time skip, which depicts how much the main trio has grown, and the protagonist is a lot more versatile with his abilities.

The bulk of the episode was heavily focused on the fact that Marie fell ill because of a disease that has been affecting a lot of people in their town. This installment also had Shion fighting a peculiar monster in this episode, whom his father couldn't even see until certain conditions were met, with Magic Maker episode 8 bound to deal a lot more with this event.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Magic Maker episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Shion and Rose as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

The release times for Magic Maker episode 8 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday February 26 Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday February 26 Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday February 26 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday February 26 Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday February 26 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 26 Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday February 26 Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday February 27

Where to watch Magic Maker episode 8?

Rose as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Fans in Japan can watch Magic Maker episode 8 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X.

Viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Shion and Marie as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

This 2025 winter anime started this episode by having Shion fighting a goblin and making use of a new combination of his magic to deal some serious damage. He is later aided by Rose and Marie, with the protagonist narrating that two years have passed, and have been hunting monsters during that time frame, developing their skills as fighters a lot more.

The middle portion of the episode is focused on Shion, Rose, and Marie close to becoming silver-status hunters in the guild, and visiting Grast for the protagonist to get new gauntlets to execute his magic. Then, the siblings are later seen training with their father Gawain, and move forward with helping Rose in harvest, with Marie falling down because of an illness.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Shion and Gawain heading to Istoria to take her to a doctor late at night, which leads to the protagonist having to fight with a monster and Blood Wolves on the road there. That is when it is revealed that non-magic users like Gawain can't see that flying monster, although he begins to see it when close to the lamp. The creature is defeated and they get to the doctor, but they don't have a treatment for Marie, ending with that cliffhanger.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 8?

Marie sicked as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Magic Maker episode 8 is expected to continue exploring the idea of how Shion is going to develop his abilities and magic. This episode of the isekai anime is going to continue dealing with Marie's illness and trying to find a cure for her. There is a good chance that a possible solution could be connected with Shion's magic knowledge and his usage of it.

