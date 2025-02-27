  • home icon
Magic Maker episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:30 GMT
Magic Maker episode 9 release date (Image via Studio Deen)
Magic Maker episode 9 will air on Thursday, March 6, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series continues now by having Shion aiding the land of Istoria since there were several people affected by the same illness that is hurting Marie, with the protagonist having to come up with a solution for this situation.

The bulk of the episode is heavily focused on Shion being sent to an audience with the lord of the city, Balfe, at his father's request since he is the only one with a clear understanding of how magic works. This installment also had Shion teaming up with new characters, Brigitte Ghuite, Raphina Schper, and Cole Aleister, to deal with this disease, with Magic Maker episode 9 bound to deal a lot more with this quest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Magic Maker episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Shion and Cole Aleister as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).
The release times for Magic Maker episode 9 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time7:00 amWednesdayMarch 5
Central Time9:00 amWednesdayMarch 5
Eastern Time10:00 amWednesdayMarch 5
Greenwich Mean Time3:00 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Central European Time4:00 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Philippine Time11:00 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Australia Central Time12:30 amThursdayMarch 6
Where to watch Magic Maker episode 9?

Sick Marie as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).
Fans in Japan can watch Magic Maker episode 9 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X.

Viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Rose and Shion as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).
This 2025 winter anime started this episode with Shion and his family still taking care of Marie because of the disease she picked up in the previous installment. They stay in Istoria since Grast gave them a place to stay and the protagonist and Gawain share an emotional moment where the latter tells his son to go help others who were affected by the attacks of the monster they faced.

The middle portion of the episode has Shion having an epiphany where he realizes that people affected by the disease lost their magic, much like Marie's situation. Then, Shion and Gawain have an audience with the Istoria Lord, Balfe, and the protagonist explains that he wants to experiment with wounded monsters to see if he can come up with a magical solution.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Shion teaming up with an assistant doctor, Cole Aleister, a monster expert, Brigitte Ghite, and the captain of an order of knights, Raphina Schper. This team, except for Cole who had to help sick people, goes to the woods to find monsters to experiment on, displaying Brigitte's passion for these creatures, and Raphina's excellent fighting abilities the moment she removes her heavy knight armor.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 9?

Brigitte as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).
Magic Maker episode 9 is expected to continue exploring how Shion will develop his abilities and magic, although this time focusing on Marie's illness as well. This episode of the isekai anime will also show more of the protagonist's adventures in the woods with his new allies and present more issues regarding what causes this disease across the land.

