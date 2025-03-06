Magic Maker episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 10 is going to be released on Thursday, March 13, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This adaptation from Kazuki Kaburagi's novel series carries on with the plot point of Marie being ill and Shion trying to come up with a way to cure her, although this proves to be a lot harder than what he initially thought, as evidenced in this episode.

Ad

The bulk of the installments puts a lot of emphasis on the fact that Shion tries to understand how magic energy affects the people afflicted by this illness, and tries to find a way to use it to heal them. It also gave a lot of focus to the likes of Rose, Raphina, Brigitte, and Cole, with Magic Maker episode 10 bound to expand upon the cliffhanger of the wraiths.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

Magic Maker episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Rose as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

The release times for Magic Maker episode 10 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday March 12 Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday March 12 Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday March 12 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday March 12 Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday March 12 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 12 Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday March 12 Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday March 13

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Magic Maker episode 10?

Aleister and Shion as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

Anime fans residing in Japan are going to be able to watch Magic Maker episode 10 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X.

Ad

Viewers living overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Shion, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

This 2025 winter anime started this episode with Shion and Rose taking care of Marie as they discuss what she is going through. Then, the plot switches to the protagonist and Cole Aleister checking up on patients, realizing that some of them are in a somewhat better state because they have a degree of magic energy remaining within them.

Ad

The middle portion of the episode has Shion, Brigitte, and Raphina hunting down the monsters, and the protagonist making use of his magic to measure if it works. However, he comes to the realization that he may have to experiment on humans, which is something that he tries with Rose since she offers her help, resulting in some clear information regarding how people with magic energy react to that.

The last part of the installment has a time-skip of years narrated by the lord of Istoria, Balfe, revealing how, after some point, Shion and his friends made no real progress with a cure for the disease. Shion has a conversation with his friends and family regarding how he still has the energy to keep going, when they are attacked by the wraith demons, ending the episode with that cliffhanger.

Ad

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 10?

Raphina, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

Magic Maker episode 10 is bound to continue the plot of Marie's illness that this isekai anime has been developing for quite some time now. Moreover, the last installment showed the wraiths invading Istoria, which means that Shion and his friends are going to have to deal with that threat.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback