Magic Maker episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Magic Maker episode 11 is going to be released on Thursday, March 20, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This most recent episode heavily focuses on the wraiths' invasion of Istoria and Shion Ornstein having to come up with a series of plans and strategies to deal with this new threat.

The bulk of the installments is centered around the protagonist fighting with the wraiths as he is supported by the likes of Raphina and the last two remaining soldiers from her division. It also gave the likes of Brigitte and Grast the chance to back them with a ground of adventures, with Magic Maker episode 11 bound to explain the arrival of this mysterious man with long, white hair who appeared at the end of the installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magic Maker series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Magic Maker episode 11 release date and time for all regions

Alestair Cole as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

The release times for Magic Maker episode 11 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:00 am Wednesday March 19 Central Time 9:00 am Wednesday March 19 Eastern Time 10:00 am Wednesday March 19 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Wednesday March 19 Central European Time 4:00 pm Wednesday March 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 19 Philippine Time 11:00 pm Wednesday March 19 Australia Central Time 12:30 am Thursday March 20

Where to watch Magic Maker episode 11?

Rose as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen)

Anime fans residing in Japan are going to be able to watch Magic Maker episode 11 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X.

Viewers living overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Marie as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

The latest episode of this 2025 winter anime starts right where the previous one left off as Shion realizes that the wraiths will invade Istoria. As he saves a couple of soldiers who didn't see the creatures, he realizes that some of them are already within the city and informs Lord Balfe so they can come up with a strategy together.

The protagonist then comes up with a plan where he has to protect the entrance with his magic, but the army's leader doesn't believe any of this. However, the two soldiers he saved are part of Raphina's division and the latter three decide to back him up during the battle. During this battle sequence against the horde of wraiths, one of the soldiers bathes Raphina's sword in blue flames to see the creatures and assist Shion in combat.

The last part of the installment focuses on the battle as Raphina, Shion, and the two soldiers are overwhelmed until Grast and his adventurer friends show up to back them, with Brigitte giving them pointers. Once they are victorious, the leader of the knights still doesn't believe and thinks that the protagonist is plotting something against Istoria. However, he is quickly murdered by a mysterious man with long, white hair, who claims to be finally free.

What to expect from Magic Maker episode 11?

Raphina as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Deen).

Magic Maker episode 11 is bound to carry with this isekai anime and establish who this mysterious man is, especially considering that this season is nearing its conclusion. Therefore, the next two episodes are likely to establish the upcoming arc for Shion and his friends, perhaps leaving a cliffhanger for the next season.

