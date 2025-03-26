Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. As one of the most unique series in the spring 2025 anime broadcast season, fans are incredibly curious as to what the series will have in store for them.

Ad

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 has at least confirmed its release info.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 release date and time

Protagonist Koushi Shirota will likely be the main focus of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 2 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 20 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 British Summer Time 3:00PM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:00PM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:00PM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Thursday, April 3, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1

Takamine's intimidation of Shirota will likely be a main focus of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 (Image via Liden Films)

The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. This was confirmed via the streaming platform’s release of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. Unfortunately, no alternate language dubs have been announced as coming for the series as of this article’s writing.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! plot summary

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! series will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yuichi Hiiragi’s original manga series of the same name. Classified as a shonen romantic comedy and science fiction series, the story follows high school student Koushi Shirota. He one day unintentionally walks in on his beautiful classmate and student council president Takane Takamine as she’s changing her clothes, quickly fleeing after realizing.

Ad

Later, he sees Takamine receive a test result of 98%. However, she inexplicably begins removing her underwear after, and he suddenly sees her receiving the exam again but with a perfect score this time. Realizing that he’s aware of what happened, she later confronts him and reveals she can rewind time by taking off her underwear. However, this comes at the cost of the removed garment, which disappears as if sacrificed to activate her time-travelling ability.

Ad

They eventually realize that, because he saw her naked and is the only one to have done so, he’s able to go back in time with her on each use of the ability. Unfortunately, this leads to him becoming her “closet,” ensuring that she’s given a new pair of underwear to replace those sacrificed. The story follows them as they try to keep all of this a secret from their peers, and each of their true, romantic intentions with each other are slowly but surely revealed.

Ad

What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 should begin by introducing protagonist Koushi Shirota. He’ll likely give some necessary context on his prior relationship with the titular Takamine, and what their respective roles in school are. More likely than not, he’ll confirm them to be in different social groups which rarely interact, hence intensifying the awkwardness of his aforementioned accident.

Episode 1 should also quickly establish Takamine’s ability and how she ropes Shirota into becoming his “closet.” In between, fans can expect side characters to be briefly but formally introduced, setting up who the pair must keep their secret from. The episode will likely end with Shirota agreeing to help Takamine and keep her secret after some convincing.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback