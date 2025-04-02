On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series revealed the preview synopsis and images for Fire Force season 3 episode 1. The episode, titled Unwavering, is set to be released on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 9:53 am PT (effectively Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:53 am JST), on the animeism time slot of TBS, MBS, CBC, and other networks.

While the preview synopsis doesn't provide definite spoilers for the whole episode, it reveals some shocking developments in the story, including the Captain Akitaru Obi's arrest. Notably, the upcoming episode marks the franchise's return after five years. The previous installment was released in July 2020 and aired 24 episodes until December 2020.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 1.

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 preview hints at the alliance between the White-Clad and the Tokyo Empire with Obi's arrest

According to the official synopsis, the narrative for Fire Force season 3 episode 1 will show Akitaru Obi, the Captain of the Special Fire Force Company 8, reporting the results of their operations to the Tokyo Fire Department's chief. Akitaru is convinced that they can bring the Fire Force under one umbrella to uncover the truth regarding the Spontaneous Human Combustion, especially after their alliance with Company 7 and the Haijima Industries.

As fans would remember, Shinra and Licht had visited Haijima's Power Development Lab and discovered the company's cruel experiments. Haijima's president, Gureo, knew about the sacrifices that needed to be made for the Amaterasu to function. However, during a secret meeting with Gureo, Vulcan promised him that he could create a different Thermal System that didn't require human sacrifices, if Haijima supplied him necessary resources.

Obi, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Productions)

In exchange, they wanted Haijima Industries to stop experimenting on Nataku and Shinra. At any rate, Akitaru Obi and others were able to convince the Haijima and turn him into an ally. During the meeting with the Tokyo Fire Department's chief, Akitaru assures him that they will eventually strengthen the relationship with other companies.

However, as revealed in Fire Force season 3 episode 1 preview synopsis, Akitaru gets taken away in the middle of the meeting by the Tokyo Imperial Army's soldiers, who suddenly appear in the room. What's more, Akitaru is shocked to see the White-Clad members behind the Tokyo Imperial Army. Besides that, the episode will show Shinra Kusakabe and his friends enjoying a brief moment of peace before chaos.

Haumea, Charon, and others in the preview image (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 preview suggests an alliance between the Tokyo Empire and the White Clad members. The episode will commence the adaptation from chapter 175 and show a shocking development in the narrative. The synopsis hasn't revealed the grounds under which Obi is arrested. However, it's surmised that he's arrested under the suspicion of hiding Shinra Kusakabe, the boy with the Adolla Burst.

Moreover, the preview images for Fire Force season 3 episode 1 are also revealed. In one of the images, fans can see Haumea, Charon, Sho, Inca, and others from the White Clad inside the Holy Sol temple, which further suggests their coalition with the Empire. Moreover, Captain Burns and others are also seen in the Church. Additionally, in one image, Shinra is seen demonstrating his flames, while another depicts Arthur wielding his Excalibur.

