The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The full title, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries (also known as Chuuzenji-sensei Mononoke Kougiroku: Sensei ga Nazo wo Hodoite Shimau kara.), is an anime adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Aki Shimizu.

The story is based on the Rozen Kreuz Series novels by Natsuhiko Kyōgoku. The manga originally began serialization in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine Edge in October 2019, but was later moved to Kodansha's Comic Days website in December 2023, following the magazine's discontinuation.

With its rising popularity, the series is now making its anime debut as part of the Spring 2025 lineup, produced by 100studio. As the premiere draws closer, here’s everything fans need to know about the streaming and other key details.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1, titled A new instructor with a Buddhist face, is set to be released on several Japanese TV networks on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. For most international fans, the release time of the premiere will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, April 7 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, April 7 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, April 7 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 7 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, April 7 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 7 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, April 8 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 8 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 is set to debut across various television platforms in Japan, first airing on Teletext on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. A subsequent broadcast will follow on BS Teletext on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

In addition to its TV release, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 will be available on various streaming platforms in Japan. The Spring 2025 series will first be accessible on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, after 2:30 am JST.

Starting Sunday, April 13, 2025, after 2:30 am JST, it will also be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more.

Unfortunately for international fans, no announcements have been made regarding the availability of this debut anime on streaming platforms outside Japan as of yet.

A brief synopsis of the series

Characters from the anime (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei is a historical-psychological-themed story that blends supernatural, suspense, and mystery— set in a school environment— and serves as a prequel to Natsuhiko Kyōgoku’s Hyakki Yakō novel series.

The story takes place in Tokyo in 1948, shortly after the war, before exorcist Kyougokudou establishes his used bookstore. It follows Kanna Kusakabe, a new second-year high school student, who begins experiencing strange supernatural occurrences.

Amid these mysterious events, she crosses paths with her new language teacher, Akihiko Chuuzenji. As Kanna seeks his help, the story unfolds around this unlikely duo, navigating the mysteries that surround them.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1? (speculative)

Akihiko and Kanna, as seen in the trailer (Image via 100studio)

In The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1, viewers are introduced to Kanna Kusakabe as she begins an unexpected journey after meeting Akihiko Chuuzenji, setting the story in motion.

As Kanna begins her sophomore year at a new high school, she hears a rumor from her friends about a ghost in the old school library. According to the legend, anyone who sees the ghost will die within a month due to a curse.

Her friend Sachiko, terrified after witnessing the apparition, is overcome with fear, dreading her fate. Unable to ignore Sachiko’s distress, Kanna decides to investigate and ventures into the abandoned school building at night to uncover the truth.

At the same time, a new instructor, Akihiko Chuuzenji, arrives in Kanna’s class. A Buddhist Japanese language teacher, seemingly distant and indifferent, his arrival marks the beginning of a fateful connection between Kanna and him, as they become entangled in the mysteries surrounding the school.

Also read:

