The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

The upcoming supernatural mystery anime The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei has officially announced its premiere date of April 7, 2025, through a newly released trailer. The series, based on Aki Shimizu's manga prequel to Natsuhiko Kyōgoku's popular Hyakki Yakō novels, will feature HoneyWorks feat. KAF performing the opening theme "She Is Now in the Labyrinth."

The announcement was accompanied by a key visual showcasing the post-war 1948 Tokyo setting and the central characters. The key visual for the announcement displayed high school student Kanna Kusakabe alongside her mysterious language teacher Akihiko Chuzenji, who understands supernatural phenomena.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei reveals animation production details, expanded cast, and more

The series will be produced by 100Studio with Chihiro Kumano directing and Atsushi Oka supervising the scripts. Character designs will be handled by Masahiko Suzuki, with music composition by Keiichi Hirokawa and Ryūichi Takada from MONACA. The new cast additions are Kaoru Sakura, who will voice Yukie, and Mitsuru Miyamoto playing Soichiro.

The cast now includes Kaori Maeda as Kanna Kusakabe, Katsuyuki Konishi as Akihiko Chuzenji, and Shinnosuke Tachibana as Reijiro Enokizu, while Shūya Nishiji and and Takanori Hoshino voice Takumi Sekiguchi and Shutaro Kiba, respectively. Ai Furihata voices Atsuko Chuzenji and Ai Kayano plays Chizuko Chuzenji.

Sizuk, a music project by composer Shunryū, will perform the ending theme "Kimi no Shiranai Koto" (What You Don't Know).

A prequel story with supernatural elements

Set in post-war Tokyo in 1948, the story follows second-year high school student Kanna Kusakabe, who regularly seeks help from her new language teacher, Akihiko Chuzenji, when supernatural occurrences begin happening around her. The anime serves as a prequel to the Hyakki Yakō series, taking place before the character Kyogokudo opened his used bookstore.

The source manga of upcoming anime The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei will release its 11th volume on March 7, 2025. The manga began serialization in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2019 before moving to the Comic Days app. It is part of the "Bara Jūji Sōsho" (Rozen Kreuz Series), a shared-world expansion of Kyōgoku's original novels.

With its blend of high school drama, supernatural elements, and mystery, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei is poised to attract fans of the original novels as well as newcomers to the franchise when it premieres on April 7. The unlikely teacher-student duo at the center of the story promises to deliver an intriguing supernatural mystery series set against the backdrop of post-war Japan.

