Common Side Effects episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Common Side Effects episode 4 continues exploring the mystery of a powerful healing mushroom. Episode 3, Hildy, saw Marshall seeking guidance from his mentor while DEA agents Copano and Harrington intensified their investigation. A newly released clip shows Amelia analyzing the confiscated mushrooms to determine their legality.

Common Side Effects episode 4, Dumpsite, is set to air on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET.

Common Side Effects is an adult animated series created by Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely. It combines mystery, comedy, and drama and premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2024, with an official announcement at San Diego Comic-Con the following month.

The series debuted on Adult Swim on February 2, 2025, with new episodes released weekly and streaming on Max the next day.

The story follows Marshall and Frances, former high school lab partners who reconnect and discover the Blue Angel Mushroom, rumored to have healing properties. Their journey uncovers a conspiracy involving Reutical Pharmaceuticals and government entities working to suppress knowledge of the mushroom.

The show, produced by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures, features voice actors such as Dave King, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Martha Kelly.

When will Common Side Effects episode 4 be released? Exact date and time for all regions

Common Side Effects episode 4, titled Dumpsite, will premiere on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The episode will air on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST). Streaming access will be available on Max starting February 17, 2025.

Below is the release schedule for Common Side Effects episode 4 across various time zones:

Time Zone Local Air Time Pacific Standard Time 8:30 PM Mountain Time 9:30 PM Central Time 10:30 PM Eastern Standard Time 11:30 PM

Common Side Effects episode 4 will be available for streaming on Max the following day. Additionally, previous episodes can be streamed on platforms such as Prime Video and Channel 4.

Episode 3 recap and themes

Hildy comes back to life after consuming the Blue Angel Mushroom (Image via Adult Swim)

Episode 3, Hildy, explored Marshall’s search for guidance as external pressures mounted. His journey led him to his former mentor, whose insights provided more questions than answers, deepening his struggle.

Meanwhile, Amelia examined the confiscated mushrooms, attempting to classify their properties and understand the broader implications of their existence.

The DEA’s scrutiny intensified as agents Copano and Harrington continued to follow the case, uncovering evidence that further complicated their mission. The episode also shed light on character motivations, revealing the conflicting interests of various factions, Marshall and Frances sought to harness the mushroom's potential for good, while Reutical Pharmaceuticals aimed to suppress its discovery.

At the same time, the government’s role in controlling scientific advancements raised ethical dilemmas about power and access to medical breakthroughs. The mounting tension and shifting alliances have set the stage for an explosive continuation in the next episode.

What’s next: Common Side Effects episode 4 preview

Marshall and Hildy discuss the implications of the Blue Angel Mushroom. (Image via Adult Swim)

In Common Side Effects episode 4, Dumpsite, Marshall and Frances will continue facing obstacles as they try to protect their groundbreaking discovery. With the DEA's involvement growing and new secrets coming to light, the risks are higher than ever. The episode is expected to further escalate the battle between the duo and the forces working against them.

Rick Kruger, the CEO of Reutical Pharmaceuticals, remains determined to suppress the Blue Angel Mushroom and maintain corporate control over the pharmaceutical industry. Meanwhile, agents Copano and Harrington begin questioning the true motives behind their mission as the conspiracy unfolds.

What to expect from the show

As Common Side Effects continues, viewers can anticipate a mix of conspiracy, humor, and suspense. The show has received attention for its unique storytelling approach, drawing comparisons to cinematic thrillers. Executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels aim to blend genres seamlessly, making the series unpredictable and engaging.

Common Side Effects episode 4 is expected to deliver significant developments in Marshall and Frances’ mission while deepening the conflicts surrounding their discovery. As the conspiracy intensifies, the lingering question remains: Will they manage to expose the truth, or will powerful entities succeed in silencing them?

