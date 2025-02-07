Where is Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke now? Details about The Takedown: American Aryans subject, explored 

Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for his involvement in violent crimes linked to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), as per The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025). In 2011, he pleaded guilty to the murder of fellow ABT member Scott Freeman, a crime that highlighted the organization’s internal conflicts and brutal enforcement tactics.

Months later, in 2012, Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke also admitted to an aggravated assault charge related to the violent beating of an ABT prospect. This attack, which took place in September 2008, involved a dozen gang members and left the victim with severe injuries. On May 3, 2012, Cooke was sentenced to life in prison for Freeman’s murder.

A few months later, in August, he received an additional 87-month sentence for his role in the 2008 assault, as per The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025). His convictions were part of a broader federal crackdown on the ABT, a group that operated within Texas prisons and extended its influence beyond prison walls through drug trafficking, extortion, and crimes.

Trending

Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke’s involvement in these crimes and his role within the ABT are examined in The Takedown: American Aryans, a four-part docuseries on Max.

Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke had a criminal record dating back to 1987: Details explored

Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke has a long history of criminal activity that extends back to 1987, when he was first convicted of aggravated robbery, robbery, drug possession, and firearm theft.

Over the years, his offenses escalated, culminating in his leadership role within the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), a white supremacist and Neo-Nazi prison gang involved in violent crimes across the state. His criminal activities eventually led to a life sentence following his conviction for the 2008 murder of Scott Freeman, a fellow ABT member.

As per The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025), Freeman was found dead on October 12, 2008, in Cleveland, Texas, after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that Freeman, a Major in the ABT, was caught in a power struggle between rival factions of the gang. His recruitment efforts for the opposing faction put him in direct conflict with Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke, who held the rank of General.

Tensions escalated, and Cooke, after obtaining permission to act against members of the rival faction, carried out Freeman’s murder alongside David Jason Michels. On the day of the killing, Cooke allegedly convinced Freeman to pull over, then shot him six times before hiding the body behind the victim’s vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Following his arrest, authorities searched Cooke’s residence in Tomball, Texas, where they discovered a stockpile of weapons, including multiple firearms, ammunition, and body armor. Since he was a convicted felon, possession of these weapons resulted in additional charges.

According to The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025), Cooke pleaded guilty to the firearm charge on February 16, 2010, receiving a 96-month prison sentence. He was later charged with Freeman’s murder and conspiracy to commit murder. More than a year after his indictment, Cooke pleaded guilty on November 22, 2011, and was sentenced to life in prison on May 3, 2012.

Beyond Freeman’s murder, Steven "Stainless" Walter Cooke was sentenced to an additional penalty following charges of violent beating. In The Takedown: American Aryans, a four-part Max docuseries, the gang’s internal conflicts, law enforcement’s efforts to dismantle the organization, and the violent methods used to maintain control are detailed.

Read more: Where is Richard Boehning now? All about the ATF Special Agent from The Takedown: American Aryans on Max

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback