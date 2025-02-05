What is The Takedown: American Aryans all about? Everything to know 

The Takedown: American Aryans is a four-part documentary series premiering on Max on February 6, 2025. From Investigation Discovery (ID), directed by Neil Rawles, and executive produced by Matt Robins and Mike Warner, the series investigates the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, a violent organized crime syndicate based on white supremacist ideology.

The documentary follows federal agent Richard Boehning's six-year operation against a criminal syndicate behind violent crimes in Texas. It highlights the murder of Breanna Taylor and Boehning's efforts to infiltrate the gang.

The series features interviews, wiretaps, undercover footage, and stories from former gang members, law enforcement, and victims' families, showing how the gang recruited members and carried out crimes.

Release schedule and viewing options of The Takedown: American Aryans explored

The Takedown: American Aryans is scheduled to premiere on Max on Thursday, February 6, 2025. While the exact release time hasn't been officially specified, new content on Max typically becomes available at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT).

Region Time Zone Release Date & Time Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) February 6, 2025 – 12:00 AM PT New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) February 6, 2025 – 3:00 AM ET London, UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 6, 2025 – 8:00 AM GMT Paris, France Central European Time (CET) February 6, 2025 – 9:00 AM CET New Delhi, India Indian Standard Time (IST) February 6, 2025 – 1:30 PM IST Sydney, Australia Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 6, 2025 – 7:00 PM AET

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, offers a variety of subscription plans tailored to different viewing preferences.

United States:

With Ads: Priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, this plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously in Full HD (1080p) resolution.

Ad-Free: At $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, subscribers can stream on two devices at once in Full HD and download up to 30 titles for offline viewing.

Ultimate Ad-Free: For $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year, this plan offers streaming on four devices simultaneously in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio, along with up to 100 downloads for offline viewing.

International Availability:

Max is expanding beyond the U.S., now available in parts of Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and some Asia Pacific regions. Pricing and plans vary by location, so it's best to check the official Max website or local providers for the latest details.

Please note that availability and pricing are subject to change, and verifying the latest details from official sources is advisable.

The Takedown: American Aryans: What to expect

The Takedown: American Aryans, produced by October Films and directed by Neil Rawles, offers a detailed look at the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), a criminal organization rooted in white supremacist ideology.

The series traces events from the late 2000s to the present day, with a particular focus on the disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Breanna Taylor. Her case became the turning point that exposed ABT’s network, which was involved in crimes such as homicides, drug trafficking, illegal arms distribution, and kidnappings.

“What happened to Breanna, it is the most inhumane thing that I've ever heard of being done to somebody It ruined lives”- Kate Taylor, Breanna’s younger sister in the trailer of The Takedown: American Aryans on Max, 23 January,2025.

According to Boehning in the trailer, the ABT posed the most significant domestic terrorist threat in the country at the time, requiring a large-scale federal intervention.

Interviews with former gang members, law enforcement officials, and victims’ parents Gene and Donna Taylor provide insight into the operations of the ABT. Investigative Reporter Carolyn Canville, a key voice in the documentary, describes the group as a structured crime syndicate built on racial division, enforcing strict rules and violent punishments on both members and outsiders as seen in the trailer.

More about The Takedown: American Aryans

The synopsis of the series according to IMDb, reads:

"An inside look into the cult-like world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas from the late 2000s to the present day."

The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), also known as the Tip and Ace Deuce, emerged in the early 1980s as a separate entity from the Aryan Brotherhood. Despite sharing a similar ideology, the ABT operates as both a violent prison gang and a statewide crime syndicate as per splcenter.org.

According to the same site, it maintains a rigid leadership structure, with members active inside Texas prisons and in communities across the state. The gang adheres to the white supremacist principles of David Lane’s “14 Words.” Unlike other extremist groups, the ABT prioritizes anonymity, allowing its members to integrate into society while continuing their criminal activities.

Stay tuned for more updates.

