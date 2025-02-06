The Takedown: American Aryans is a four-part documentary premiering on Max on February 6, 2025. Directed by Neil Rawles, it explores the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, a violent white supremacist gang.

The story follows federal agent Richard Boehning, who spent six years infiltrating the gang and investigating their crimes, including the murder of Breanna Taylor.

Through exclusive interviews, wiretaps, and undercover recordings, The Takedown: American Aryans provides insight into how the gang recruited members and carried out its crimes. Featuring firsthand accounts from former members, law enforcement officials, and victims’ families, the series reveals the inner workings of the organization and the efforts taken to bring it down.

Expected release schedule and viewing options of The Takedown: American Aryans explored

The Takedown: American Aryans is set to debut exclusively on Max on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Although the official release time has not been confirmed, Max generally releases new content at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT).

Region Time Zone Release Date & Time Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) February 6, 2025 – 12:00 AM PT New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) February 6, 2025 – 3:00 AM ET London, UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 6, 2025 – 8:00 AM GMT Paris, France Central European Time (CET) February 6, 2025 – 9:00 AM CET New Delhi, India Indian Standard Time (IST) February 6, 2025 – 1:30 PM IST Sydney, Australia Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 6, 2025 – 7:00 PM AET

Max, formerly HBO Max, provides a range of subscription plans designed to meet different viewing needs.

United States Plans:

Ad-Supported Plan: Costs $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually, providing Full HD (1080p) streaming access on two devices at once.

Premium Ad-Free Plan: Priced at $20.99 per month or $209.99 annually, this package allows streaming in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos sound across four devices and 100 offline downloads.

International Availability:

Max has expanded its reach beyond the U.S., now accessible in select regions of Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and parts of the Asia-Pacific. Subscription rates and features differ by country, so checking the official Max website or local providers for up-to-date information is recommended.

Since pricing and availability may change, it’s best to verify details from official sources before subscribing.

The Takedown: American Aryans: What to expect

The documentary The Takedown: American Aryans, created by October Films under the direction of Neil Rawles, delves into the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), a white supremacist-driven criminal syndicate.

The Takedown: American Aryans investigates the case of 19-year-old Breanna Taylor, whose disappearance and murder exposed the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) and its criminal activities, including homicides, drug trafficking, arms dealing, and kidnappings.

In the trailer, Breanna's sister, Kate, calls the crime one of the most horrifying acts she's known. Federal agent Richard Boehning, who led the investigation, identifies the ABT as a major domestic terrorist threat, highlighting the need for a large-scale federal response.

The film presents firsthand accounts from ex-members of the gang, law enforcement personnel, and Breanna Taylor’s parents, Gene and Donna Taylor, providing a comprehensive insight into the inner workings of the ABT. Investigative reporter Carolyn Canville, a key figure in the series, explains the group’s strict hierarchy and its enforcement of violent rules on both members and outsiders, as revealed in the documentary’s trailer.

More about The Takedown: American Aryans

The synopsis of the series, according to IMDb, reads:

"An inside look into the cult-like world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas from the late 2000s to the present day."

The group known as the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), sometimes called the Tip and Ace Deuce emerged in the early 1980s as an independent faction, distinct from the original Aryan Brotherhood. While both groups share similar ideological beliefs, the ABT functions as both a violent prison gang and an organized crime syndicate operating across Texas, according to splcenter.org.

As per splcenter.org, the gang upholds the white supremacist ideology of David Lane’s “14 Words.” Unlike other extremist groups, the ABT places a strong emphasis on anonymity, enabling its members to assimilate into society while engaging in organized criminal activities.

